ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Hemp, CBD legalization unanimously approved in North Carolina Senate. Next stop, the House.

By Justyn Melrose, Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cGMKN_0fw8z2mb00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Hemp and CBD could become illegal in North Carolina by the end of June as the state’s temporary legalization comes to an end. Now, the state Senate has approved the bill that would keep it legal.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Senate unanimously voted to pass Senate Bill 762 . The bill still needs approval in the House and the governor’s signature before becoming law. The bill would allow farmers to continue to grow hemp as a foundation for the fiber found in rope and garments and other products but also for the CBD products, such as oils, vapes and other consumables. The difference is that these products are very low in intoxicants, such as THC , and serve more to soothe people than to make them high.

Since Hemp farming became legal under federal law in 2014, there are about 1,500 hemp growers and more than 1,200 processors in North Carolina registered under the USDA Domestic Hemp Production Rule. But North Carolina has looked at this as a pilot program, which is scheduled to end in June. Since January all those producers had to be registered under that USDA rule.

The 2022 Farm Act redefines the difference between hemp and marijuana. Hemp is described as being cannabis that has 0.3% less Delta-9, which is the chemical that makes a marijuana user high. Hemp would be removed permanently from the state’s list of controlled substances. There are 31 other states in which hemp is decriminalized , as North Carolina does for now.

What is Delta 9 and how is it legal?

The proposed law says that: “’Hemp’ means the plant Cannabis sativa and any part of that plant, including the seeds thereof and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than three-tenths of one percent (0.3%) on a dry weight basis. ‘Hemp products’ means all products made from hemp, including, but not limited to, cloth, cordage, fiber, food, fuel, paint, paper, particleboard, plastics, seed, seed meal and seed oil for consumption, and verified propagules for cultivation if the seeds originate from hemp varieties.”

Senate Farm Bill by FOX8 on Scribd

Eric Stahly, who owns the cannabis oil outlet Modern Apotheca in Raleigh, told WNCN-TV that “we want rules and regulations so it’s a fair marketplace to participate in and so that our customers get high-quality products that they deserve.”

The Hemp Company, another store in Raleigh, markets its products for people who range “from adults struggling with anxiety to seniors dealing with age-related aches and pains.” Its website is marketing a petition under KeepHempLegal.com .

Law enforcement perspective

Law enforcement officials have opposed this law, wanting hemp and marijuana to remain illegal, but Eddie Caldwell of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, which has long led the opposition , told WRAL TV that his group does not have a position on the law .

“We will be following it and consulting with the association leadership if it continues moving through the legislative process,” Caldwell said.

But State Sen. Brent Jackson (R-Sampson County) is one of the proponents of the bill, and he said he thinks it’s logical and will advance with the approval of law enforcement.

“Law enforcement has seen that it’s not a problem,” Jackson told WNCN. “You know, we’re even discussing medical marijuana now. So, I think the train is moving.”

About marijuana

But that momentum for medical marijuana – differentiating from recreational marijuana – could take months or even into next year before the General Assembly acts.

Senate Bill 711, called the Compassionate Care Act, would legalize medical marijuana on a prescription basis, and many in the industry, like Jackson, have said they think this move is gaining momentum. The bill could advance in the next week or so, though, supporters say.

Medical marijuana bill by FOX8 on Scribd

A WGHP/The Hill/Emerson College Poll found that a majority of North Carolinians support some form of legalized marijuana. That poll, conducted in April among registered voters, found that 68% of respondents support the legalization of medical marijuana, and 19% said it should not be legal. North Carolina is one of only six states that don’t allow medical marijuana .

“Currently, those conditions include things like cancer, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, there’s 13 different conditions that you’d have to go to a qualified doctor that keeps particular records that would then provide a essentially a prescription and then allowed someone to get a card that would then allow them to purchase from a medical marijuana facility,” Matthew Rodgers, an attorney in Hickory, told Queen City News.

More than 10,000 truck drivers taken off the road this year over marijuana violations

Recreational use

But the voters polled were split more evenly when the question was about recreational marijuana, with 46% in favor of legalization and 43%, saying it should remain illegal. But the idea has gained popularity in some corners .

Senate Bill 765, filed Monday by Democrat Toby Fitch from Wilson, would allow people 21 and older to have a small amount of recreational marijuana. This follows House Bill 617 that was filed last year, with state Rep. Pricey Harrison (D-Greensboro) as a primary sponsor and Rep. Amber Baker (D-Winston-Salem) as a co-sponsor.

Many oppose recreational marijuana because they believe it will be a gateway to other drugs , such as cocaine and heroin.

Legal weed by FOX8 on Scribd

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 15

Greg Clark
2d ago

alcohol is plenty intoxicating but very legal senate needs to really take a look at the income our state could have in a matter of months instead of following a political bias try actually making a difference that helps everyone not just what "feels appropriate" the stats are there the studies we've got great agriculture land for the product farmers could raise a new crop and gain more money its literally not a hard concept especially when all the statistics are there and show the massive improvement overall

Reply
9
Rik............
2d ago

It will help so much and the tax revenue will pay for actual infrastructure improvements, more police, and more funding for schools.

Reply(3)
4
jazzywhoosh
2d ago

about time. this took forever. I truly feel sorry for farmers who invested in this and then all the financial components just magically came to a halt. they lost quite a bit of money

Reply
3
Related
Axios Charlotte

N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think

Medical marijuana is one step closer to legalization in North Carolina. Driving the news: The state Senate gave the green light on a bill that would legalize medical marijuana on Thursday. Yes, but: Now it heads to the House, where members are far less likely to pass it. The bill also has several limitations and could […] The post N.C. Senators pass medical marijuana bill but it doesn’t mean what you think appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina approved by state Senate

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – North Carolina’s state senators left for a long weekend on a high Thursday after approving a bill to make medical marijuana available to those who suffer from a variety of maladies. The second reading of Senate Bill 711 was approved, 35-10, and the bill will be passed along to the House […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
thestokesnews.com

Medicaid expansion, medical marijuana pass N.C. Senate on same day

RALEIGH — The effort to expand Medicaid in North Carolina passed a hurdle Wednesday afternoon as the N.C. Senate voted 44 to 2 to pass H.B. 149 Expanding Access to Healthcare. In addition to Medicaid expansion, the bill contains the repeal of some certificate-of-need (or CON) laws and expands practice authority for nurses.
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Medical pot bill resurfaces in NC Senate, heading to floor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation authorizing marijuana for medical use in North Carolina and developing a system to grow, sell and regulate cannabis is back on the front burner in the Senate. The rules committee approved the measure Wednesday, nine months after it last surfaced. The first floor vote is expected Thursday. The measure would […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Wghp#The North Carolina Senate#Thc#Usda
FOX8 News

Medical marijuana in North Carolina? 5 things you should know

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t be thinking that the possibility of legal use for marijuana in medical treatment is going to make it easier for you to get high. The North Carolina Senate could consider a bill as soon as Thursday morning that would legalize medical marijuana, which would be a landmark in the state, […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
carolinajournal.com

Medical marijuana is one of two cannabis bills approved by NC lawmakers

Hemp is cannabis that has less than 0.3% delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Medical marijuana has more than 0.3% of THC, a Schedule 6 controlled substance under the N.C. Controlled Substances Act. The N.C. House voted Wednesday 86-25 to remove hemp from the state’s controlled substance list. Bill sponsors say House Bill...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX8 News

Unemployment in Triad matches NC and US

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – The continued low unemployment across North Carolina and the nation remains the case in the Piedmont Triad, too. Of the 14 counties in the Triad, 10 showed another tick down in unemployment in April, and three others stayed the same as in March. Only Alleghany County, which rose from 3.3% in […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Toni Koraza

North Carolina to Face Prolonged Food Shortages

Food shortages have been occurring all across the U.S, but how does North Carolina fair in this ordeal?. North Carolina is one of the top 10 hungriest states in the U.S. This insecurity leads to food shortages in homes being prevalent across the state. While NC is a leading producer of agriculture like sweet potatoes, strawberries, pickles, turkeys, and hogs, many families are experiencing a shortage in food.
ednc.org

“Parents’ Bill of Rights” passes N.C. Senate

On Wednesday, June 1, the first day of Pride Month, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would ban teaching about gender identity and sexuality in K-3 classrooms. The legislation, titled the “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” was introduced in the Senate last week and passed Wednesday by a 28-18 vote along party lines. The bill has three main provisions:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mountain Xpress

Seeing Green: NC medical marijuana bill sparks controversy

The N.C. General Assembly may be fine-tuning Senate Bill 711, aka the Compassionate Care Act, a bill to legalize cannabis as a treatment option for certain medical conditions. But critics of the current bill say it would make entering the medical marijuana industry inaccessible to many in North Carolina. arts.
HEALTH
FOX8 News

What to do about mass shootings? Answers in NC depend on whom you ask

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Triad’s representatives in Congress and the U.S. Senate are taking varying positions about how lawmakers should respond to another tragic school shooting in Texas – and mass shootings in general. But, as you might predict, those variances are pretty much along political lines, with Democrats talking about stricter access to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy