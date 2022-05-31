Argyle softball OF Taylor Platt voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Argyle softball outfielder Taylor Platt for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

Congratulations to Argyle softball outfielder Taylor Platt for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for May 16-22!

The sophomore standout was a home run away from hitting a cycle - going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs, and scored two runs to lead Argyle to a regional semifinals series sweep over Canyon.

Platt received 39.16% of the vote, beating out Weslaco's Katia Reyes who finished second with 35.36% . Flower Mound Marcus' Jake Duer finished third with 17.07% and Frisco Lone Star's Teague Rehwald finished fourth with 7.34% .

If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivetx.

—

Here are the other athletes who were nominated for May 16-22 :

BASEBALL

Jaquae Stewart, Sinton: Stewart blasted a game-ending grand slam to lead Sinton to a 12-0 win over Needville in the Texas Class 4A baseball regional quarterfinals.

Teague Rehwald, Frisco Lone Star: Rehwald hit a two-run home run in a game one regional quarterfinal 4-2 win over Lovejoy. For game two, he recorded the win on the mound for the series sweep - tossing five innings, allowing only two earned runs on two hits and struck out seven.

Jake Duer, Flower Mound Marcus: Duer led the way offensively for Marcus - going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored, and had a two-run home run in a 17-3 win over South Grand Prairie in game two of their best-of-three regional quarterfinal series.

Andrew Nester, Coppell: Nester hit the game-tying RBI double and then scored the game-winning run as Coppell rallied for a game three win over Prosper in the regional quarterfinal series.

RJ Olivares, London: Olivares ripped a line drive to the wall in right field to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the 12th inning to lift London to a 1-0 victory over Santa Gertrudis in Game 1 of the UIL Class 3A baseball regional quarterfinals.

Carson Priebe, Frisco Wakeland: Priebe went 4-for-8 with two doubles, two runs scored and four RBIs in the regional quarterfinals series sweep against Independence.

SOFTBALL

Bryton Wright, Melissa: Wright went 4-for-4 at the plate with a home run and had four RBIs in a regional semifinals win over Pleasant Grove. She also tied Melissa's career home run record with 30 in the win.

Tia Warsop, Lake Ridge: The Oklahoma State commit went 4-for-4 with one triple, two RBIs, scored three runs and had three stolen bases in a game one regional semifinal win over Cy Ranch. Lake Ridge went on to sweep Cy Ranch and advance to the regional final for the first time.

Faith Drissel, Flower Mound Marcus: Drissel tossed 14 innings, allowing only six hits and one run while striking out a combined 21 batters to lead Marcus to the regional finals with a regional quarterfinal series sweep over Timber Creek.

Katia Reyes, Weslaco: Reyes put together another brilliant performance in the circle, striking out five, and only allowing three hits to lead Weslaco to a series sweeps over Austin Bowie to move on to the 6A regional finals.

Sydney Salinas, Flour Bluff: Salinas blasted a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to help Flour Bluff rally from a three-run deficit to beat San Antonio McCollum 5-3 in the 5A Region IV semifinals. With the victory, Flour Bluff will play Georgetown in the regional championship game.