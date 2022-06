“I lost to the better man that night,” lightweight contender Rolando Romero says in the aftermath of his fight with Gervonta Davis. “I felt was doing a good job backing him up with my jab…I was winning the fight and I made a mistake and got caught. I will work hard to get back to the top with the goal to become a champion. Much respect to Tank and I wish him well. The Rolly show must go on.” Romero lost via thunderous knockout to the man known as “Tank” last Saturday night at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. He gave the highly regarded Davis a real go, but Davis proved to be too much, something Romero is now willing to say outright.

