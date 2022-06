CHARLESTON — With one month left in fiscal year 2022, West Virginia is already sitting on more than $1 billion in surplus tax collections. According to data made available by the State Auditor’s Office on Wednesday, West Virginia ended the last 11 months of the fiscal year as of May with $5.2 billion in tax collections, which was 26.9 percent more than the $4.1 billion revenue estimate from the state Department of Revenue, resulting in a $1.1 billion surplus year-to-date.

