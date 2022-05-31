ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No ‘Glitter Gulch’ for Mayor Witt

By Jill Wagner
Forest Park Review
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitizen Kane’s, located at the corner of Lathrop Avenue and Madison Street, had a long history of taverns before it was demolished in 1979 to make way for the village parking space it is today: Big Sixes, The Spot, Mickey’s...

southportcorridorchicago.com

Coming Soon: 3449 N. Ashland Avenue

From Urbanize, “The Zoning Board of Appeals has approved a set of variances for 3449 N. Ashland. Situated at the southeast corner of the intersection of N. Ashland Ave and W. Cornelia Ave, the project site has approximately 200 feet of street frontage. Planned by Contemporary Concepts Inc, the project will replace an existing one- and two-story masonry commercial building.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Developers forced out residents of Tudor Gables, a historic coop, during eviction moratorium

Editor's note: This piece is co-published with the South Side Weekly. In the second summer of the pandemic, Melissa* was scrambling to find a new house for herself and her teenage son. Her on-and-off home over the past 14 years, the Tudor Gables Building Cooperative, a grand, three-story apartment building that looms over the 4800 block of S. Drexel Blvd. like a castle, had ​​sold in March with only a few months’ warning from the coop’s board. The new owners, up-and-coming area landlords 312 Properties, had given residents until early June to vacate their units.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Once and for all America, enough is enough

Can you remember your childhood; how carefree life was for you? Can you remember the feeling of total safety in the comfort of your home, on the streets and especially in school?. I remember walking home from school with Frank Taylor and Henry Goodes, racing to see which of us...
GARY, IN
wjol.com

American Flags Destroyed In Wilmington & Joliet

Two incidents on Memorial Day involving the destruction of American flags. In Wilmington, an annual tradition of flags lining the bridge over the Kankakee River saw the flag poles snapped in half and thrown into the river. More than 40 flags are placed there. Meanwhile, a private home in Joliet suffered a similar fate. A homeowner in the area of Campbell and Larkin lined their property with 12 flags of which someone broke or stole the flags.
JOLIET, IL
Forest Park Review

Local democracy depends on local news–Give today!

In November 1863 Abraham Lincoln, dedicating what would become the Gettysburg National Cemetery, reminded those assembled that it is the responsibility of the living to take up the unfinished work of those we honored this past Memorial Day, those who have given “the last full measure of devotion” in the service of the United States.
FOREST PARK, IL
WGN Radio

Black developers are replacing vacant lots with 22 new homes on the South Side

David Hochberg and Cook County Commissioner Bridget Gainer join John Williams to discuss their mission to bring financial literacy to underserved communities so the residents can purchase homes. Commissioner Gainer tells us about the work of the Cook County Land Bank Authority, which addresses the large inventory of vacant residential, industrial and commercial property in […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Illinois 53 resurfacing begins May 31

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of Independence Boulevard (Illinois 53), from University Parkway to Romeo Road (135th Street), in Romeoville, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Tuesday, May 31. The $1.7 million project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Friends stage fundraiser for Garfield Ridge mom

A Garfield Ridge mom fighting lung cancer and a growing pile of medical bills is getting a boost from her friends, but more are needed to support a fundraiser coming this month. Della Benveniste, already living with rheumatoid arthritis, learned she has small-cell carcinoma in January. Since then, she has...
SUMMIT, IL
romeoville.org

No Left Turns at I-55 & Weber Interchange from June 10-20

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that starting on Friday, June 10th at 8:00 p.m. (weather permitting), no left turns at the I-55 & Weber Road interchange will be permitted. This is to accommodate the installation of traffic signals and crossovers to put Weber Road traffic into the full diverging diamond configuration. This no left turn restriction is anticipated to be in place until Monday, June 20th at 5:00 a.m.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 women mugged in Lincoln Park and Boystown on Wednesday

Four women were robbed in three separate incidents across Lakeview and Lincoln Park on Wednesday. At least two of the crimes were committed by one group, according to CPD reports. The first robbery occurred on the 2700 block of North Pine Grove around 2:20 p.m. A woman and her mother...
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

910 S Michigan Avenue #1415

AVAILABLE NOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath INCLUDING Garage PARKING! Corner unit on Michigan Avenue overlooking Grant Park, lake views from every window, Large Balcony, Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, GAS cooking and gas FP, granite countertops, sub-zero fridge, oak cabinets, recessed ceilings, master bed/bath with separate shower/Jacuzzi, Washer & Dryer in unit. Entire unit Painted Benjamin Moore Shoreline Grey. Large pantry. 24hr doorman/maintenance, fitness center, management, walking distance to Shops, lake. Parking space INCLUDED - RENT INCLUDES Cable, Internet, Gas, Water, Large storage area on same floor and PARKING LL B11. If parking not needed, owner reserves the right to lease separately, no discount on rent. Also available for purchase!
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Statue commemorating victims of 1958 Our Lady of Angels fire returned to site of school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- December of this year will mark 64 years since a horrific fire at Our Lady of Angels school that killed 92 students and three nuns. But for the loved ones of the victims, the grief is still strong. As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported Tuesday, a piece of history honoring the victims is now back in its rightful place. The heartbreaking fire on Dec. 1, 1958, heavily damaged the school, at 909 N. Avers Ave. in the Humboldt Park neighborhood It began at the foot of a stairwell, raced up the stairwell and through...
CHICAGO, IL
Politics
nadignewspapers.com

Heather Daniel named new 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District commander

Lieutenant Heather Daniel has been appointed the new commander of the 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District, replacing the recently retired Maureen Biggane. “I want to congratulate her as she brings more than two decades of knowledge and experience to her new assignment,” Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown tweeted after Daniel was sworn in as commander on Wednesday, June 1.
CHICAGO, IL

