No ‘Glitter Gulch’ for Mayor Witt

Editor's note: This piece is co-published with the South Side Weekly. In the second summer of the pandemic, Melissa* was scrambling to find a new house for herself and her teenage son. Her on-and-off home over the past 14 years, the Tudor Gables Building Cooperative, a grand, three-story apartment building that looms over the 4800 block of S. Drexel Blvd. like a castle, had ​​sold in March with only a few months’ warning from the coop’s board. The new owners, up-and-coming area landlords 312 Properties, had given residents until early June to vacate their units.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO