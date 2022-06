FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Fayette County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested four men for narcotics during late-night traffic stops in a span of 24 hours this week. FCSO said on Tuesday, May 31 at 12:38 a.m. a deputy stopped a 2022 black Toyota Camry on I-10 eastbound near mile marker 661. After searching the vehicle, the driver identified as Isaac Marcantel, 20, of Seguin, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a weapon, and possession of marijuana.

FAYETTE COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO