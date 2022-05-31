Water restored after main break in South End
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Water has been restored after a main break near the intersection of Hawkins and Dunavant Streets in South End Tuesday.
According to Charlotte Water, a development contractor damaged the water main. There was low water pressure in the area.
Jugs of water were reportedly delivered to the area for customers who were without water service.
