Water restored after main break in South End

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Water has been restored after a main break near the intersection of Hawkins and Dunavant Streets in South End Tuesday.

According to Charlotte Water, a development contractor damaged the water main. There was low water pressure in the area.

Jugs of water were reportedly delivered to the area for customers who were without water service.

Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

