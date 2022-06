America’s epidemic of gun violence has gotten worse instead of getting better. Our nation is reeling from a string of tragedies that include a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and a supermarket on the east side of Buffalo, New York. I am devastated by the loss of those killed — as well as every victim of gun violence — and continue to pray for their loved ones experiencing unimaginable grief.

