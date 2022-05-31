ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Dredging operations on Mississippi River begin June 1

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
 3 days ago

Mechanical dredging (strike removal) operations will begin on June 1 and continue until further notice at Steamboat, UMR Mile 503.4-503.8. Dredging will be performed seven days a week, 10.5 hours per day, from 7 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Mariners are asked to contact the MV Rock Island or MV Davenport on channel 13, 14, 16 or 82, 30 minutes prior to transiting the area. Mariners are urged to transit at their slowest safe speed to minimize wake and to proceed with caution after passing arrangements have been made.

Related
Local 4 WHBF

Mechanical dredging on Mississippi River cancelled

Mechanical dredging (strike removal) operations at Rosebrook, UMR Mile 595.2-595.6 on the Mississippi River have been cancelled, according to a press release from the U.S. Corps of Engineers. The work began on May 16 and had been scheduled to continue seven days a week until further notice.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Local 4 WHBF

U.S. 30 bridge repairs begin May 26

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin on Thursday, May 26. The work consists of light fixture repairs and deck patching and will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. before shifting to the eastbound lane. […]
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Auditor warns residents of direct deposit scam

Iowa Auditor of State Rob Sand is warning Iowans about the ways fraudulent emails can be designed to give scammers access to your tax dollars or bank account. This warning comes after a scammer attempted to defraud the state and Auditor Sand himself. A Human Resources Associate with the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) contacted […]
IOWA STATE
Who First Explored the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is an iconic water body for multiple reasons. Apart from its huge financial benefits to North America’s economy, it also plays host to a wonderful number of plant and animal species. However, there is even more to the Mississippi. Many people do not know just how intriguing its discoverance story is. Fun fact: the River’s name has been changed many times. This article investigates the origin of the second-longest river in North America. Find out who first explored the Mississippi River.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
How Long Does it Take to Travel the Mississippi River?

The Mississippi River is the third largest water basin in the world and the second-longest river in North America. It starts at Lake Itasca in Minnesota and comes to an end in the Gulf of Mexico. The river Mississippi was originally called Misi-ziibi by the Anishinaabe people. The French people developed their name from this and called the river Messipi, which the name Mississippi originates from.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
What Wisconsin City Was Just Named The #3 Place To Live In The United States?

The Midwest is a great place to live, right? We don't need anyone to tell us that. But, sometimes it is nice to receive some national recognition. As a border community, residents of the Twin Ports - Duluth and Superior - get to benefit from all that both states - Minnesota and Wisconsin - have to offer. Maybe that's why we always find those national lists that details the "best of"-something so interesting; we have two states to look for.
DULUTH, MN
This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
WISCONSIN STATE
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

