This week the Liberty Police Department will kick off a new program focused on the well-being of older residents throughout Liberty. The RU-OK? Program is a FREE service that establishes a prearranged time for participants to receive a regular phone call inquiring about their welfare. During the call, participants are asked, “Are You OK?” If they answer “yes,” they may simply hang up and continue their day. If a concern is expressed, the Operation RU-OK volunteer caller will determine the nature of the matter and if some sort of response is necessary.

LIBERTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO