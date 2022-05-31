ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State agriculture officials confirmed to WTOC that they are investigating a potential case of...

Avian Influenza found in Toombs County

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Toombs County. It the first confirmation of HPAI in Georgia. Georgia’s Agriculture Commissioner says his department acted as swiftly...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Residents react to potential avian influenza case in Toombs Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials with the Georgia Department of Agriculture are actively investigating a potential avian influenza case on a property off highway 280 in Toombs County. The owner of that land says they’ve already had to euthanize hundreds of his birds. “I raise anything from finches to...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Case of Bird Flu confirmed in Toombs County, Georgia

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) along with several other health agencies have confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, or ‘bird flu’ on a private farm located in Toombs County, Georgia. This is the first confirmation of ‘bird flu’ in Georgia.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
