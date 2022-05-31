400-500 birds are being euthanized in Toombs Co.

In conclusion from last week’s visit to Lyons, students from the University of Georgia’s Master of Public Administration Program (MPA) finished collecting information about the City of Lyons housing and neighborhood conditions. Once again, the data and summary of information will be used towards future aid from the federal, state, and other grants for community development and planning. The Residents of Lyons should keep an eye out for future meetings where the information gathered will be presented to the governing body. City Staff hope to host several community listening sessions regarding this information and other data gathered the community. UGA is currently ranked #3 nationally for public affairs graduate programs by U.S. News and World Report, and ranked #4 in the local government management concentration.

LYONS, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO