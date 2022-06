RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Who doesn’t like a parade? Especially a parade of anything on wheels that ends with a car show, prizes and vendors. Saturday, June 4, the 2022 Cavalcade of Customs will be in Ripley on the former I-77 Chevrolet parking lot. In its fourth year, due to COVID interruptions, this event will feature ‘anything on wheels.’ From custom antique cars to motorcycles and even tractors, there will be something for everyone.

RIPLEY, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO