No foul play suspected in Grand Bear Resort blaze

UTICA – Authorities are investigating the cause of a major fire that burned through seven cabins at Grand Bear Resort on Monday. According to Utica Fire officials, they were called to the villas at Grand Bear for a porch on fire around 5:20 pm. Upon arrival firefighters found multiple buildings ablaze. Strong winds on Memorial Day carried the fire through seven cabins, ultimately destroying them all. Several cars were also reported damaged. No injuries were reported, however residents have been displaced. 57 fire departments responded with around 150 manpower. The LaSalle County Emergency Management Agency and The American Red Cross are assisting in the incident as well. Authorities are continuing to work through the night and into the morning cleaning up and investigating the cause of the fire.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO