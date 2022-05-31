No foul play suspected in Grand Bear Resort blaze

LASALLE – Tonight the Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp will host their first ever community get-together, called Player Palooza in LaSalle from 4 PM to 9 PM. The event is open to the public for free on Wright Street in LaSalle between 1st and 2nd Streets. Activities include a bounce house, dunk tank, face painting, and plenty of great food vendors. The Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp are an amateur wood bat summer league baseball team, made up of top college players from around the country. Established in 2019, the Pistol Shrimp are part of The Prospect League, a 16 team league that spans the midwest from Iowa to Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0