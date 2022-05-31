ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bern mayoral race headed to runoff

By Brandon Tester, Claire Molle
 3 days ago

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The new Bern mayoral race is headed to a runoff.

A razor-thin gap between the top two candidates in the mayoral race initially left former police chief Toussaint Summers one vote ahead of Jeffrey Odham after the North Carolina primary election day.

But after last week’s canvassing, Odham tallied 10 additional votes while Summers picked up 13 more, putting him in the lead now by four votes.

Odham announced Tuesday his plans to call for a runoff, saying that he had fielded many calls encouraging him to do so. Summers said he is thankful and excited.

“This election is not about me,” Summers said. “The goal of my campaign all along has been to bring people together and to encourage community involvement.”

