ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI 12 News

Westerly man charged in Mass. crash deemed dangerous

By Adriana Rozas Rivera
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VkDqD_0fw8v47X00

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — The Westerly man charged in a crash that injured nine people has been ordered held without bail, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, is accused of swerving and crashing his SUV into five oncoming motorcycles on Route 10 in Northfield on Sunday afternoon.

Prosecutors said nine people, including five motorcyclists and four passengers, were injured. Eight of the victims were hospitalized with serious injuries.

O’Farrell was deemed dangerous by a judge Tuesday after prosecutors stated he had been driving without a license. He also had two children in his car at the time, both of which were not injured in the crash.

“He should not have been driving,” Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Bucci told the court, adding that incarcerating him would be the only way to ensure he doesn’t get back behind the wheel.

Bucci said one of the children told O’Farrell he was “driving erratically” moments prior to the crash.

O’Farrell pleaded not guilty to nine counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury and two counts of child endangerment, among other violations.

His next court date is scheduled for June 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Two people killed in rollover crash after hitting a deer on I-495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people died Friday morning after hitting a deer causing the vehicle to roll over in Chelmsford, according to the Massachusetts State Police. Early Friday morning State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 495, Northbound near the Chelmsford rest stop. When emergency crews arrived they found an SUV rolled over and the driver, A 53-year-old man from Acton, and his passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene.
CHELMSFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Fall River Man Arrested With Over $70k in Cash

FALL RIVER — A Fall River man has been arrested on suspicion of selling drugs after a variety of narcotics and more than $74,000 in cash were allegedly found in his home. Fall River police said that gang unit and major crimes detectives along with a gang task force from Boston searched a Huard Street home on Thursday.
FALL RIVER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westerly#Traffic Accident#Wpri#Nexstar Media Inc
Turnto10.com

Providence man accused of gruesome killing of woman to be arraigned

(WJAR) — A Providence man accused of the gruesome killing of a woman will be arraigned on Friday. Last week a Providence County Grand Jury indicted Nathan Cooper with the murder of Sherbert “Strawberry” Maddox. Prosecutors say Cooper allegedly killed Maddox between March 16, and March 19.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Firefighters battle flames in Middletown Hotel

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A Hotel in Middletown caught fire on Friday afternoon. The fire alarm at the Days Inn on West Main Road went off at around 11:55 a.m. Firefighters got to the scene and found that the first floor was on fire. The flames quickly spread to the second floor.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Fairhaven Police Confirm Body Found in Water

FAIRHAVEN — A body was found and pulled out of the water in Fairhaven near the Seaport Inn on Thursday morning, the town's police have confirmed. The body was recovered near the Seaport Inn and Marina parking lot off Bridge Street. A photo taken by bystander Captain Ralph Joseph...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
iheart.com

Pair Arrested In Dorchester On Firearm Charges

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston police arrested an adult female and juvenile male Wednesday after responding to a call for shots fired in the area of 621 Dudley St. in Dorchester. Police said upon arrival, officers canvassed the area, which includes Mary Hannon Playground, and found ballistic evidence...
Daily Voice

Two Women Killed In Wrong-Way, Head-On Haddam Crash

State Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal wrong-way driver crash that killed two Connecticut women and seriously injured a man. The crash took place on Route 82 in the Middlesex County town of Haddam on Tuesday, May 31, said the Connecticut State Police. A 2022 Ford E-350 was traveling...
HADDAM, CT
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy