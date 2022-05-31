ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

Two finalists chosen for La Pine Middle School principal; community forum set

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLa PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the two finalists for the principal position at La Pine Middle School during a community forum Wednesday, June 1 at...

ktvz.com

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

BACHELOR’S DEGREE NOW OFFERED ON THE UCC CAMPUS

Students interested in pursing a degree in psychology can now complete a bachelor of science degree on the Umpqua Community College campus, due to a new agreement between UCC and Bushnell University. A UCC release said upon completion of an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, students interested in completing...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
lcctorch.com

City of Eugene Considering a Purchase of the Mary Spilde Center

Recent revelations that the city of Eugene is considering turning their temporary lease into a permanent solution has been called “surprising and jarring” by Lane Community College staff that work at the downtown campus. In 2020, LCC administration and the City of Eugene negotiated a temporary lease of the Mary Spilde Center. They are using classrooms and instructor offices for council meetings and office space. The lease ends in January, 2023. At the council work session on May 25, several city councilors expressed interest in making the temporary space permanent.
EUGENE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation

The Central Oregon Providers Network, representing about 300 St. Charles Medical Group physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other healthcare workers, filed for union representation Friday, joining what officials called "the growing surge of workers across the country who are demanding a voice in the workplace." The post St. Charles Medical Group physicians, other health care workers file for union representation appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Oregon Education
La Pine, OR
Education
City
La Pine, OR
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#High School#La Pine Middle School#Ktvz#Career Academy#Dean Of Students
kqennewsradio.com

NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
kbnd.com

Bend Church Considers Leasing Property for Outdoor Shelter

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."
BEND, OR
Herald and News

Community shows support at Memorial Day parade

The Klamath Falls community gathered downtown Monday morning for the Memorial Day parade to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The parade offered floats, horses and saluted the veterans who were present. “Parades like this really brings the community together,” attendee Kalani Kolii said. “The parade was great.”...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
klcc.org

New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene

A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
EUGENE, OR
PLANetizen

Eugene Approves ‘Missing Middle Housing’

“The Eugene City Council has unanimously approved a Middle Housing ordinance that’s been in the works for about two years,” reports Rachael McDonald for KLCC. “Before Tuesday’s vote, councilors amended the maximum lot coverage for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters to 60%– down from 75%.”
klcc.org

Law enforcement preparing for ‘multiple scenarios’ during track championships

With thousands of athletes and spectators converging on Eugene next month for the world track championships, public safety officials are planning for one of the largest security events that Oregon has ever seen. Andre’ Le Duc with the University of Oregon is chair of the Safety and Security Committee for...
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Destination Oregon: Crater Lake Resort

One of Oregon’s seven wonders is just down Highway 97 from Central Oregon. Crater Lake National Park is one of those bucket list destinations. And there’s a hidden gem that can be your basecamp for exploring Crater Lake. In the shadow of Crater Lake National Park sits the...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy