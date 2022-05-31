Two finalists chosen for La Pine Middle School principal; community forum set

BEND, OR -- Bend City Councilors have approved $45,300 for phase one of a temporary outdoor shelter near 27th and Bear Creek. Former Bend Police Chief Jim Porter is now with Central Oregon Villages - the group working to lease the property and manage the camp, which would primarily serve women and children. He told Councilors at this week's meeting, "There’s a lot of fear out there; and it’s justified fear. The neighbors are talking about drug use, people using - if you will - the street for bathrooms. Crime and graffiti, specifically graffiti in that area by people who are living in unmanaged camps. It’s true; in unmanaged camp situations, these things do exist. And our proposal is to turn that around and have managed camps."

BEND, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO