ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown, TX

Following in his father's footsteps

Cuero Record
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Lamprecht, following in his late father’s footsteps, has recently been elected as the Yorktown Volunteer Fire Department’s assistant chief. His father, Terry Lamprecht, was chief of the department for many years. “Basically, every year we have the nomination...

www.cuerorecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

10-year-old cousins and their classmate honored at funerals

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The cousins were together in life and in death. Jailah Silguero and Jayce Luevanos were remembered Friday at a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Uvalde, Texas. Later Friday, the same church plannned to hold another Mass for their classmate, Jacklyn Cazares. The three fourth-graders were among 19 children who, along with two teachers, died when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
vigourtimes.com

Teacher shares sad ‘reality’ of life in US schools: Hiding spots

The reality of teaching in the wake of tragedy. A Texas educator is rending hearts online after sharing the harrowing “reality” of teaching in wake of the Uvalde elementary school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. A video detailing her experience teaching post-tragedy currently boasts 14.2 million views on TikTok.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown, TX
Local
Texas Government
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Juvenile found at Runge stadium with look-alike pistol

RUNGE, Texas – Runge I.S.D. released the following message today:. In keeping with my practice of transparency, I want to make you aware of a situation that happened in our District this morning. At approximately 6:45 a.m., a member of our community went to exercise at Yellow Jacket Stadium and saw a person laying face down on the turf. The community member immediately called for law enforcement. A Karnes County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at the stadium and after checking on the individual, a look-alike pistol was found in the individual’s possession.
RUNGE, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Archbishop García-Siller speaks out about politicians' narrow vision after school shooting

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller says pro-lifers worry about the baby in the womb but kill the 9-year-old child. That works for politicians and politics, people that they say that are pro-life and is so narrow their vision. To be pro-life that we will call in the Catholic church, respect life has to be consistent, which means from the womb conception to natural death and all in between. And that means children, the youth, the sick, the drug addicts, the, married people, the homeless, the people in death row, we have to be consistent. And for the most part, politicians are not consistent and they use the pro-life to promote their base. And it's a very narrow picture to take care of the baby in the womb and to kill it when it's nine years old, how do you what, what is the logic there?"
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Yorktown News View
KIXS FM 108

After a Close Call in January, La Vernia ISD Voted and Approved to Arm Qualified Staff

In light of the Uvalde tragedy, many school districts are looking to act to make changes. What some of you don't know is that there was a 'close call' in La Vernia earlier this year. According to La Vernia ISD, someone tried to enter their campus in January. At that point, the school district went into to action to ensure the safety of its students, faculty, and staff. In April, the La Vernia school board did approve what is called the guardian program.
LA VERNIA, TX
sanantoniomag.com

Why to Live in Castroville

Buyers looking for something new are increasingly widening their search to Castroville, where new builds and master-planned communities, such as the Alsatian Oaks neighborhood that broke ground last fall, offer contrast to the town’s 90-plus historic structures and homes. Those include Alsatian-style houses built between the 1840s and early 1900s and the Steinbach House, a 1600s home constructed in France and then shipped to Texas in pieces. It was restored 20 years ago by students and staff from a college in Alsace, France, and now serves as a visitor’s center and a good starting point for residents looking to get acquainted with their town’s European roots.
CASTROVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Train derailment in Shiner

Skyview25 by Bianca Gonzales SHINER, Texas – TxDOT Yoakum announced that a train has derailed on US 90 in Shiner. The train is blocking all main crossings in Shiner. They request that the public please use alternate routes as you cannot cross any railroad crossing in Shiner. Photos by Bianca Gonzales and Skyview25 Updated Saturday at 12:06 p.m. A spokesperson...
SHINER, TX
thebendmag.com

The Legacy Lives On: Water Street Market

In the 1980s, Brad Lomax fell in love with Corpus Christi, Texas. Shortly after, he also fell in love and married his wife, Liz. And without any prior experience in owning a restaurant, they went on to become two of the most successful and well-known restaurateurs in the city. Their family perpetuates the legacy, with son Richard Lomax taking over Water Street Oyster Bar, the Sushi Room and Executive Surf Club. And just minutes away, their son Ben and daughter-in-law Lesley Lomax have BUS (Bar Under the Sun) in the former Greyhound Bus Station on Chaparral Street.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
thenewzealandtimes.com

Uvalde Police Lied: Teacher Never Left Door Open

Law enforcement tried to blame a teacher who left a door open for Uvalde’s shooting, but surveillance video shows the school employee shut the door. A Robb Elementary School employee had opened a door to carry food from a car to the classroom last Tuesday, but closed it after realizing an armed man was on the loose heading for the school, his San Antonio attorney said.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy