ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansboro, NC

Taylor sworn in as interim Swansboro police chief

By Brandon Tester, Claire Curry
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3atjnu_0fw8u1Zz00

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Swansboro has a new interim police chief.

Dwayne Taylor was sworn in Tuesday. Taylor will continue to serve Swansboro with 17 years of experience. He replaces Ken Jackson, who resigned last week after initially being placed on administrative leave following reports of conduct detrimental to the police department.

Taylor said he’s focused on “keeping our officers involved with the community, not just running around taking reports, but actually get them involved doing things inside the community, with the citizens and the business owners, and just keeping everybody busy that way, but just excited to be in this new position for right now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 1

Related
WNCT

Looking to curtail youth violence, Kinston leaders consider curfew

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Kinston Mayor Don Hardy is reintroducing a youth curfew ordinance that was first implemented in 2006. Hardy and another city official agreed that measures need to be put in place to reduce the violence in the community, but the measures they want to take differ. Once city council member said over […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Onslow Co. couple arrested on fraud charges

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — An Onslow County couple that was wanted in Carteret County and Florida has been arrested and charged in a fraud investigation. Carteret County Deputies arrested Eric Brough Kane, 46, and Darlene Marine Valentine, 47, of Jacksonville on June 2 following a fraud investigation. Officials investigating the case said the couple […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

‘Jail and Bail’: Local officials locked up for a cause

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly, Police Chief Mark Holtzman and other local leaders got locked up Thursday as part of a unique fundraiser. Boneyard Harley-Davidson hosted a “Jail and Bail” fundraiser to raise money for the kids of the Jackie Robinson Baseball League. As some familiar faces including Connelly, Sheriff Paula Dance, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
Bladen Journal

Joint local effort leads to 29 citations given

ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office partnered with other law enforcement agencies in the region to hold a traffic-checking stop on Thursday along Tarheel Road near the Robeson County line, and the result was numerous citations given. The effort is part of a mutual aid agreement with...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Swansboro, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Swansboro, NC
WNCT

EMS staffing issues taking place in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Onslow County commissioners will present the 2022-23 budget on Monday. One big topic that will be discussed is staffing in several departments including emergency services. In the proposed budget plan, all county employees could be receiving an 8-10% increase in salaries. But in comparison to other counties, that increase might not […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office announces five arrests on drug charges

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office posted a notice on its Facebook page of the arrest of five people on drug-related charges. Mary Louise Lilly, 67, of Winterville, John Hopkins Jr. 38, of Greenville, Sylvester Ray Wiggins Jr., 33, of Greenville, Byron Terrell Edwards, 58, of Ayden, and Nikki Shontae Barnes, 39, […]
WITN

Onslow County deputies investigating homicide

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. Updated: 6 hours ago. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Child charged in school threat at Bethel Elementary

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has charged a juvenile for their role in a threat that was investigated at Bethel Elementary School on May 26. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the child, who was not identified, was charged with one count of communicating a threat of mass violence […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
neusenews.com

Mayor proposes 9pm curfew for all Kinston youth

The current City of Kinston Youth Protection Ordinance places restriction on juveniles during the hours of 11:00 pm and 5:30 am Sunday through Saturday. Mayor Dontario Hardy proposes to amend and enforce the Youth Protection Ordinance in response to the heightened level of crime experienced by the city. Councilmember Chris Suggs voiced his concerns about the Youth Protection Ordinance on a Facebook Live Wednesday evening.
WITN

Several arrests made during drug investigation

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Several people are facing drug charges after deputies in one Eastern Carolina county conduct a special drug investigation. The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says it recently started an investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics from an apartment located on Patton Circle in Winterville after receiving an anonymous tip.
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County woman sentenced for drug crimes

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville woman was sentenced to 180 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base (crack), and marijuana, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such drug trafficking crime.  On December 8, 2021, Ramona Lopez pled guilty to the charges. According to court documents and other information presented in […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WRAL

NC woman travels halfway across the country to face her ex-husband in court after nearly being stabbed to death

Wilmington, N.C. — A victim of domestic violence who survived a brutal attack from her husband faced him in court on Tuesday. On January 6, 2021, Matthew Stallings forced his way into his estranged wife Elaine Kinn’s home in Wilmington. He stabbed her about 15 times before throwing her off the balcony — all while their 3-year-old son watched in terror.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD checkpoint held around Memorial Day Weekend issues over sixty charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department Traffic Unit, conducted a multi-agency checking station on Saturday night. The checkpoint was assisted by New Hanover County, Pender County and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, NCSHP, and the Jacksonville Police Department. The 68 charges issued that night include:. 6 cases of...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Potential Washington-Greenville greenway would have ‘major regional impact’

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Local governments are hoping the state will fund a feasibility study that will focus on a potential new way of traveling between Beaufort and Pitt counties. The Mid-East Rural Planning Organization, which includes Beaufort and Pitt counties, is submitting a North Carolina Department of Transportation funding request for a Washington-Greenville greenway […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again in Pitt, Hyde counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina, according to new data from the CDC. Pitt County and Hyde County have been named high-risk counties for the spread of the virus, as opposed to just last week when they were deemed low risk. Pitt County was named a […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Third Pitt County student charged with making social media threats

Third arrest made in Pitt County home invasion murder. ECU baseball feeling excited and ready on NCAA Regional practice day. NCAA Regional baseball practice day Thursday for all four teams in the Greenville regional. ECU went first as they made final preparations for the tournament. State Senate approves second reading...
WNCT

WNCT

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy