Life flight called after crash on I-74 Tuesday

UPDATE (2:15 a.m.) - A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer Thursday evening in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers...
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A crash is blocking traffic on I-55 near mile marker 151 Friday. Illinois State Police Spokesperson Jason Wilson said the crash happened just before 4 p.m. and involved three vehicles, but did not give any information about injuries. Wilson said all southbound lanes are closed...
PEORIA, Ill. – A 25-year old Peoria County man suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday night when police say his motorcycle hit a deer in the southwestern part of the county. A motorist nearby reported the accident about 8:50 p.m. on Cowser Road, about a quarter-mile west of Harkers Corner. Peoria...
WARREN COUNTY, Illinois (KWQC) - A Warren County man is lucky to be alive after his leg got caught in an auger. He then hit a horse while driving himself to the emergency room. “The auger was going around the silo, quicker than it needed it to be, exposed, and...
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Coroner recently identified the man who was killed when the lawnmower he was operating was hit by a semi-truck on Route 124 on Tuesday. According to the coroner, an autopsy revealed the man to be 74-year-old Darrell “A” Sample. He was pronounced dead at around 3:00 p.m. on […]
PEORIA, Ill. — Illinois State Police are offering more information about a traffic rash that slowed drivers on Interstate 74 for hours this week. Illinois State Police say a 48-year-old woman driving eastbound in I-74 near Exit 82 outside Peoria Tuesday afternoon inexplicably lost control of her vehicle, veering off the right shoulder of the interstate and hitting a tree.
PEKIN, Ill. — Pekin Police were called to the area of S. 14th Street and Remington Road around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to assist the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Department. A Tazewell County Deputy had attempted to check the welfare of a motorist that was stopped in the road, when the motorist pulled away from the deputy, driving erratically.
Galesburg Police responded to a break-in on Tuesday morning (May 31st) where nothing seemed to be missing. Around 7:00 am on Tuesday, Police were dispatched to mile marker 48 on Interstate 74. Employees of Brandt Construction who are doing work on the I-74 overpass told officers someone gained access to one of their trailers and scattered tools all along the terrace of the interstate. Police observed a damaged walk-in door where the padlock was still intact, but someone was able to pry open an opening large enough to gain access. Pry marks were discovered on the rear door to the trailer as well. At the time of the police report, no tools seemed to be missing, and the incident is under further investigation.
Emergency responders were on the scene about 4:45 p.m. Thursday on the 3400 block of 4th Avenue, Moline. A large hole was visible in the Phillips 66 building where a car sat nearby. An ambulance was on the scene. We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will stay...
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Firefighters responded to an auto repair shop in Peoria Thursday afternoon for a report of a vehicle on fire inside a building. The fire was at Herring Performance is located at 911 W. Detweiller, near the intersection with Hale Street. According to the Peoria Fire...
MOLINE, Ill. — A fire Friday morning at a golf store in Moline caused approximately $45,000 in damages, according to the city's fire department. Crews responded to the fire at 10:40 a.m. at U.S. Golf Manufacturing along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. They arrived five minutes later to discover light smoke and flames on an exterior wall at the back of the building.
CHENOA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A juvenile has confessed to puncturing the front tires of seven school buses in Chenoa, in the hope that school would be canceled for the day. Prairie Central superintendent Paula Crane said in a letter 14 front tires were punctured with other buses sustaining additional damage.
MAPLETON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 39-year-old man died while working at the Caterpillar Mapleton Foundry on Thursday. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man, identified as Steven Dierkes, 39, was working near a crucible when he accidentally fell in and died instantly. A crucible is a container used...
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has died after a motorcycle-vehicle crash Tuesday. According to a press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, 22-year-old Blake J. Adams of East Peoria died due to severe blunt force head trauma. On Monday, Adams was involved in a motorcycle-vehicle crash...
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The McLean County Coroner’s Office has identified the man involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning. 44-year-old Jay Fitzgerald, of Heyworth Illinois, was pronounced dead on the scene after his tractor was hit by a semi-truck at around 9:45 a.m. The crash occurred on US Route 51 at 400 North […]
EDITOR’S NOTE: Information in the article has been corrected to reflect the accurate details of the crash. RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash in McLean County. The crash happened at around 8:45 a.m. on U.S. Route 51 near County Road 400 North. State Troopers said a […]
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A Peoria Fire Department Battalion Chief says the owner of an automotive customization shop is lucky he got out when he did when the car he was working on “burst into flames” Thursday. Battalion Chief Tom Sander says the owner of Herring...
