Central Michigan signs Chippewa Hills distance standout

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan lacrosse head coach Sara Tisdale announced she will not seek a renewal of her contract after seven seasons. “Being the leader of this program since its inception has been an incredible honor,” Tisdale said. “Stepping away from CMU lacrosse is bittersweet, but the decision is necessary for me and my family. I am confident the program will continue to flourish and succeed for years to come.

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO