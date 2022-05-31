ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remus, MI

Central Michigan signs Chippewa Hills distance standout

By John Raffel
The Pioneer
 3 days ago
Sarah Storey runs her final high school race of her Chippewa Hills career at the state finals on Saturday and then she'll embark on a new...

The Pioneer

Here's a look at area track athletes going to the state finals

Six schools in the area will have athletes compete at the state track meets on June 4. This includes Big Rapids, Chippewa Hills, Morley Stanwood, Reed City, Pine River, and Evart. Big Rapids and Reed City will be competing at Forest Hills Eastern, while Morley Stanwood, Reed City, Pine River and Evart will be competing at Kent City.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Central Michigan Coach Sara Tisdale Will Not Seek Contract Renewal

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan lacrosse head coach Sara Tisdale announced she will not seek a renewal of her contract after seven seasons. “Being the leader of this program since its inception has been an incredible honor,” Tisdale said. “Stepping away from CMU lacrosse is bittersweet, but the decision is necessary for me and my family. I am confident the program will continue to flourish and succeed for years to come.
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

