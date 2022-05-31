ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

I-471 ramp to U.S. 50 to be closed for bridge repair

By Taylor Weiter
 3 days ago
Drivers taking I-471 into Cincinnati will not be able to get off at the U.S. 50/Third Street exit this June.

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced the I-471 ramp to westbound U.S. 50/Third Street will be closed for 30 days, starting June 1, for scheduled bridge repairs. Traffic will be detoured via I-71, S.R. 562 and I-75.

Complete General Construction Co. will work on expansion joints, parapet transition reconstruction and approach pavement correction as part of the 2.2 million project. Work is scheduled to be completed by August 2022.

A separate bridge rehabilitation project along U.S. 50 will close the right lane and shoulder of eastbound Columbia Parkway from Beechmont Avenue to the Red Bank Road interchanges between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, June 6 through Monday, June 13. Then, the left lane will be closed in each direction from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Tuesday, July 5.

The project, focused on two bridges over Heekin Avenue and the westbound ramp to Eastern Avenue, is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. Work will include steel painting, lighting, substructure repairs, guardrails and railing.

For more information on road work and closures, click here .

