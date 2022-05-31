Sheriff's office postpones annual open house due to weather

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is postponing its annual open house due to a high chance of severe thunderstorms on Thursday, according to a press release.

The new date for the open house is June 8, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The original date was Thursday of this week, but forecasts report an 80 percent chance of severe thunderstorms, the release said.

Attendees can tour the law enforcement center, watch K-9 demonstrations and chat with other law enforcement personnel. There will also be an array of police vehicles, SWAT and crime scene displays.

Children can play with a crime scene playhouse, a duck pond and a traffic cone ring toss, the release stated.

There will also be other educational displays from other agencies in the county and state, and the Frederick County Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

— Clara Niel on Twitter: @clarasniel