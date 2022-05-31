Video: National Anthem at Greencastle's Memorial Day ceremony

Grace United Methodist Church has been a spiritual anchor for more than 200 years in the city of Harrisburg, and it is now in the vanguard of churches throughout the nation trying to atone for a history that has not always reflected its ideals. While some churches eschew politics and...
There is no shortage of things to do in and around Franklin County in June 2022. Here is a selection of events to add to your social calendar, listed in order by date:. Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Carnival. Where: FVFD Carnival Grounds, 101 W. Main St....
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican primary for United States Senate between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is very close after the unofficial count and on Tuesday, the fight over undated mail-in ballots landed in Commonwealth court. The official count continues and a recount is underway, but as of now, Oz leads McCormick by 922 […]
ARLINGTON, Va. — For over a 100 years, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier has served as the heart of Arlington National Cemetery. Since 1921, the Tomb has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984.
So, I’ve opted to author this report on Monday, Memorial Day. Ah … the side porch sittin’ weather has arrived. It’s 87 degrees right now. I intended on a follow-up law enforcement past to present article that I’ll get to that in a moment. How did you do on my quiz of the photograph from three weeks ago? Grab a glass of iced tea and join me for a few minutes.
As a lifelong resident of Central PA, including 26 years in York, I am disappointed, but not surprised, to see that the Northern York County School District board voted 8-1 against the creation of the After School Satan Club hosted by The Satanic Temple. If The Satanic Temple met all...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another year of the annual tractor to school day kicked off at the Somerset Area High School Tuesday. On May 31 starting at 6:45 a.m., students and teachers met at the Summit Diner for breakfast where the tractors gathered. Then, the Somerset Borough Police Department escorted the students and their […]
The rain had been coming down for three days, and the Susquehanna River kept creeping higher and higher. Eileen Young was home alone in the orange brick house in the 300-block of S. Front Street in Shipoke that she and her husband Bob had lived in since 1969. Bob was...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) bridge replacement project. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Piney Creek in Germany Township, Adams County, approximately 1.5 miles south of Littlestown and approximately 0.1 miles north of the Maryland Line. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies and deterioration of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) over the unnamed tributary to Piney Creek.
JOHNSTOWN — Attorney General Josh Shapiro picked Republican-dominated Cambria County as ground zero for his general election campaign kickoff after breezing through his uncontested primary. "This is an example of a community that I think too often times (has) been forgotten in our state capital, that I want to...
Firemen’s carnivals and community festivals are back in June throughout Franklin County. The lineup of June Firemen’s carnivals starts with the 9-day 2022 Fireman’s Carnival sponsored by Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department June 2-11 behind the firehall at 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville. Gates open at 5 p.m....
PORT ROYAL, PA – Dillsburg, Pennsylvania’s Anthony Macri has been unstoppable at the Port Royal Speedway “Speed Palace” this weekend, continuing his winning ways with a $29,000 payday in the Sunday night Bob Weikert Memorial finale featuring the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1.
This Memorial Day, enjoy the amazing bucolic sites of the Harrisburg region from above as we take you on a peaceful drone ride over the skies of central Pennsylvania. In the video above, you’ll see well-known landmarks of the region, including Hersheypark, the mini Statue of Liberty, the Pennsylvania state Capitol building, Italian Lake, and some spots that might not be so familiar. How many areas can you recognize?
The American Diner is a Philipsburg landmark, and its renown is widespread throughout the Moshannon Valley and beyond. On any given day, you’ll find folks who have driven upwards of 30 minutes from every direction to enjoy a down-home, unpretentious meal at the old-time, roadside eatery, which sits on Route 322 just west of Philipsburg.
Frederick, Md. (NS) – Part of Rt 144 in Frederick will be re-paved beginning on Tuesday. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration workers will improve drainage, repair sections of curb, replace sidewalk ramps, and patch both directions of Rt 144 between East Street and Interstate-70 at Quinn Orchard Road on May, 31 beginning at 9 a.m.
The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg and the surrounding region is the Midstate’s largest urbanized area without a public transportation system – until now. RabbitTransit and Franklin County are working to launch an on-demand transit service that starts at only two dollars. It’s called “Stop Hopper.” Chambersburg is in the service area of RabbitTransit, but does not have a regular transit service.
