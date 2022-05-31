ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greencastle, PA

Video: National Anthem at Greencastle's Memorial Day ceremony

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Greencastle-Antrim High School Band played...

Things to do in June: Carnival, Chefs Walk, car show and more

There is no shortage of things to do in and around Franklin County in June 2022. Here is a selection of events to add to your social calendar, listed in order by date:. Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Fireman’s Carnival. Where: FVFD Carnival Grounds, 101 W. Main St....
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

PA Sen race: McCormick takes hand recount to court

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Republican primary for United States Senate between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is very close after the unofficial count and on Tuesday, the fight over undated mail-in ballots landed in Commonwealth court. The official count continues and a recount is underway, but as of now, Oz leads McCormick by 922 […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Greencastle, PA
Greencastle, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Pennsylvania Society
THE MAYOR’S REPORT: Police past to present

So, I’ve opted to author this report on Monday, Memorial Day. Ah … the side porch sittin’ weather has arrived. It’s 87 degrees right now. I intended on a follow-up law enforcement past to present article that I’ll get to that in a moment. How did you do on my quiz of the photograph from three weeks ago? Grab a glass of iced tea and join me for a few minutes.
GREENCASTLE, PA
WTAJ

Students parade to Somerset Area High School on tractors

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another year of the annual tractor to school day kicked off at the Somerset Area High School Tuesday. On May 31 starting at 6:45 a.m., students and teachers met at the Summit Diner for breakfast where the tractors gathered. Then, the Somerset Borough Police Department escorted the students and their […]
SOMERSET, PA
Gettysburg Connection

PennDOT requests input on Baltimore Pike project near Littlestown

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) bridge replacement project. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Piney Creek in Germany Township, Adams County, approximately 1.5 miles south of Littlestown and approximately 0.1 miles north of the Maryland Line. The purpose of this project is to address structural deficiencies and deterioration of the bridge and provide continued safe and efficient crossing of Route 97 (Baltimore Pike) over the unnamed tributary to Piney Creek.
LITTLESTOWN, PA
fcfreepress

Summer fun: Firemen’s carnivals, community festivals

Firemen’s carnivals and community festivals are back in June throughout Franklin County. The lineup of June Firemen’s carnivals starts with the 9-day 2022 Fireman’s Carnival sponsored by Fayetteville Volunteer Fire Department June 2-11 behind the firehall at 101 W. Main St., Fayetteville. Gates open at 5 p.m....
FAYETTEVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

From Lady Liberty to Hersheypark, check out this drone’s eye view over central Pa.: video

This Memorial Day, enjoy the amazing bucolic sites of the Harrisburg region from above as we take you on a peaceful drone ride over the skies of central Pennsylvania. In the video above, you’ll see well-known landmarks of the region, including Hersheypark, the mini Statue of Liberty, the Pennsylvania state Capitol building, Italian Lake, and some spots that might not be so familiar. How many areas can you recognize?
wfmd.com

Part Of Rt 144 In Frederick To Be Paved

Frederick, Md. (NS) – Part of Rt 144 in Frederick will be re-paved beginning on Tuesday. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration workers will improve drainage, repair sections of curb, replace sidewalk ramps, and patch both directions of Rt 144 between East Street and Interstate-70 at Quinn Orchard Road on May, 31 beginning at 9 a.m.
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

New Park Service Master Plan for White’s Ferry

The National Park Service owns about 65 acres of land around White’s Ferry and are developing a master plan for the area. The first planning session about the master plan was presented by a contractor running the project earlier this month. They outlined a preliminary sketch of proposed improvements for the land, which are designed around outdoor recreation activities.
abc27.com

Chambersburg to start on-demand public transportation

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg and the surrounding region is the Midstate’s largest urbanized area without a public transportation system – until now. RabbitTransit and Franklin County are working to launch an on-demand transit service that starts at only two dollars. It’s called “Stop Hopper.” Chambersburg is in the service area of RabbitTransit, but does not have a regular transit service.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

