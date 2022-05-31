Missing teen in Lancaster County found, police say

LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.

LANCASTER, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO