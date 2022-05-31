Missing teen in Lancaster County found, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are investigating after a man reported being victimized in a dating app scam. The Penn Township resident reported that he sent photos of himself to someone he met online, using the dating app Hinge. The suspect, who used the Hinge profile...
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday morning in Chambersburg. The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 500 block of South Main Street. Police said the shooting was an isolated case and the public is not in danger. Stay with WGAL for updates...
The York County Coroner needs more information before she can rule on the cause and manner of death for a man found in the Susquehanna River on Memorial Day. Coroner Pam Gay previously identified the man as 61-year-old Craig Sellers, saying the preliminary investigation found that a passing boater saw him in the water near Goldsboro Marina just before 6 p.m. and tried to rescue and resuscitate him. Sellers was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 89-year-old man just released from prison has officially been named a suspect in the decades-old cold case disappearance of Dauphin County teenager Tracy Kroh. WGAL News 8's Susan Shapiro spoke with Mark Warfel in July 2019 after police started searching his property in Halifax. He told Susan police were looking for Kroh's remains but that officers wouldn't find them on his property.
LANCASTER, PA — A Lancaster resident has been arrested by the Manheim Township Police Department, charged with Strangulation and related offenses. Authorities state that 33-year-old Michael J. Quinones was arrested on May 26 after police responded to a 911 call. The victim reported that Quinones had struck them in the face and chest with both open and closed hands, strangled them with his forearm / cut off their airway, and threw them against a door. They also reported that during the attack Quinones held a knife toward them while threatening to kill a 3rd party. The victim had bodily injuries to their face, neck, and arms. Quinones was taken into custody and a criminal complaint was filed.
Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lower Allen Township Police Department is attempting to identify two fraud suspects. Police say the two entered the Hartzdale Drive Walmart on May 10 and allegedly used stolen credit cards to fraudulently purchase prepaid phone cards totaling in excess of $2,000. Get...
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital was briefly placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon for a police investigation. The lockdown at the hospital and nearby WellSpan facilities in Adams County lasted for about an hour while police looked into a possible threat. Police said they determined there was no active...
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — A school van crashed Thursday morning in Middletown, Dauphin County. It happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Harrisburg Pike/Route 230 and Geyers Church Road. Pennsylvania State Police said the school van was heading east on Harrisburg Pike and a BMW was heading north...
PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern Lancaster County Regional Police are investigating a sextortion scam in Penn Township. Police responded for an online scam where a man reported meeting who he thought was a woman on the dating app Hinge. The man said he was asked to send photos of himself to the woman and responded with “regular” photos of himself.
LITITZ, PA — The Lititz Borough Police say they are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred at the intersection of North Lane and North Water Street. Authorities state that Police received the report of a hit-and-run crash on May 30, 2022, around 11:05 AM. A vehicle, described as a green-colored Kia, reverse over a stop sign at this location. The crash damaged the stop sign and the driver left the scene.
A man is suspected of killing his wife in Franklin County before he was fatally shot by officers in Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators in Virginia said Derrick Avey, 42, was involved in a slow-speed pursuit in Hopewell, 20 miles south of Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. When police...
DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who died in a multi-car crash. Alisha Weglinski, 46, of Reading, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner's office said. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Friday in the westbound lanes...
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people saw the new 'Top Gun' movie over the weekend — so in the spirit of the movie, here is a 'Top Dog' from the Manheim Township Police Department. Michele Klinger is not just a police officer for the department, but...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A shooting occurred in Harrisburg near 16th Street and Regina Street in Harrisburg at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 2. When officers arrived on the scene they found that two people were shot. One was a 32-year man and the other was a juvenile. Both victims have non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The area around the federal courthouse in Harrisburg was shut down for several hours Friday morning as police investigated a suspicious package. The area is just outside the Capitol Complex on Third Street. Third Street was closed from the Federal courthouse all the way up to the Capitol.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Waynesboro man has been arrested and remanded to Franklin County Prison after exposing himself inappropriately to a woman and her five- and six-year-old daughters. According to the police report, a woman and her daughters were crossing through a parking lot on Wednesday, June 1, when they saw the man, […]
DAUPHIN COUNTY – Police in Dauphin County are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a jewelry theft which occurred on May 9 of this year at the Kay Jewelers in the Colonial Park Mall. A female suspect fled with a 10 karat yellow gold diamond pendant which she had been looking at in the store along with a male suspect. Authorities released surveillance photos of the suspects and they can be seen below. Anyone with information which might lead to the identification and apprehension of these individuals is asked to contact the Lower Paxton Township Police at 717-657-5656.
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An armed robber caught on cameras in three separate robberies may be the same man, according to Pennsylvania State Police. All of the robberies happened over the last two weeks. In each, the man wore a fedora-style hat, sunglasses and was armed with a handgun.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Police Department has made an arrest in connection to a complaint received on Tuesday, May 31, about a masked individual who displayed a handgun and threatened students not to go to school in a social media post. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence on Harrison Avenue, […]
