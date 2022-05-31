ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

An Idaho woman was killed. Court document shows ‘unreported physical domestic batteries’

By Alex Brizee
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 3 days ago

A 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed last week had “several unreported physical domestic batteries” between her and her alleged killer, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Buhl resident Julie Martinez was allegedly shot in the head by Alfonso Emmanuel “Junior Gamboa” Leon who has now been charged with first-degree murder, according to online court records. Gamboa, as of Tuesday, was being held at the Canyon County Jail without bond.

“Julie was a kind, loving, caring soul,” according to a GoFundMe page created by her cousin which has raised more than $12,000 as of Tuesday. The page also said Martinez was a victim of domestic violence. “Julie stepped into a mother role for her baby sister when her mother left them at a young age. Despite her hardships, she always gave so much love to all who met her.”

Gamboa is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 15, according to online court records.

At 7:09 a.m. on May 22, the Nampa Police Department was dispatched to the residence of the 80 block of South Drifter Loop after receiving a report that Martinez was found upstairs in a bathroom, according to the affidavit written by Nampa PD Det. Tim Onofrei. The unidentified 911 caller said Martinez “was found upstairs in the bathroom conscious, breathing, covered in blood,” the affidavit said.

Nampa police officers arrived at the scene at 7:20 a.m., when they located Martinez in the bathroom behind a door, according to the affidavit. The officers observed the blood had come from Martinez’s head trauma, the affidavit said.

Police also said Martinez was missing some of her clothing and the bathtub was half-full with clothing, the affidavit said. A single casing from the bullet was found near Martinez, but a gun wasn’t found.

Martinez was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she was pronounced dead at 7:58 a.m. from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit and a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple people interviewed by the police said Gamboa had a black semi-automatic pistol just prior to the incident, the affidavit said. The other parties also placed Gamboa and Martinez in the bathroom, with one person saying they heard arguing between the two.

The parties then heard “a thud coming from the upstairs bathroom,” according to the affidavit. One person went upstairs to investigate the sound and was told by Gamboa, the affidavit said, “it was an accident” and that Martinez “took my gun and shot her head.”

The affidavit said Gamboa then told the person that he blacked out and couldn’t remember anything else.

Gamboa and the other person then headed downstairs, where Gamboa got into an argument and physical confrontation with another household member, the affidavit said. Gamboa eventually left the scene in a vehicle, according to the affidavit.

Comments / 2

Pammy
2d ago

My condolences and sympathy for her, her children, and her family members. I pray that justice be found for her and this evil man may get the punishment deserved. Prayers to all.🌹💜🌹💜🌹💜🌹

Reply
2
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Timmy Kinner, child killer in 2018 Boise mass stabbing, moved out of Idaho

Originally published June 2 on KTVB.COM. Timmy Kinner, the man who killed a 3-year-old girl during a mass stabbing in Boise in 2018, has been moved out of an Idaho prison. On Thursday, Idaho Department of Correction spokesman Jeff Ray confirmed to KTVB that Kinner was moved to an out-of-state facility.
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police Looking for Vulnerable Adult

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are looking for a vulnerable adult who walked away from his Twin Falls care center early Friday morning. The Twin Falls Police have asked the public to be on the look out for 59-year-old Luther Ryes who left his care center at around 7:30 a.m. and hasn't been seen since. Police said the man is not able to care for himself because of severe cognitive decline. The last place he was seen was on the 1900 block of Elizabeth Blvd. He could be headed to Oregon, according to police. Police said he was wearing light colored jeans with a dark grey coat. If you have any information on where Mr. Reyes may be call local police or Twin Falls Police at 208-735-4357.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Buhl, ID
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Register

Have you seen this truck? BPD wants to chat with the owner about a hit-and-run

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department is looking for a truck they suspect was involved in a hit-and-run. On May 23, officers responded to the scene on 34th and State Street at around 10:40 p.m. A motorcyclist was hit by the truck, and police say the victim had significant injuries from the crash.
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#911#Clothing#Violent Crime#The Idaho Statesman#Nampa Pd Det
kmvt

Man serving two life terms in Idaho moved out of state

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man serving two life terms plus 120 years for a June 2018 stabbing rampage has been moved out of state to another prison. The move was made to “assure his safety and the safety of others,” according to the Idaho Department of Corrections. Timmy Kinner Jr. stabbed multiple people and killed a 3-year-old-girl at a birthday party in 2018.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho survivor of shocking crime spree to be featured in TV special

The Idaho woman who survived one of the state’s most infamous killing sprees will be featured in an upcoming television special. The sixth season of “People Magazine Investigates” will debut Monday, June 6, and feature Shasta Groene, whose mother, stepfather and two brothers were killed in 2005 in North Idaho and Montana.
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Hearts Melt Over Boise Police Officer’s Adorable Encounter

With everything going on in the world these days, it's adorable stories like the one shred by a local motorcycle cop that have our hearts MELTING in Boise, today. It isn't something that you might expect to hear from a patrol office, but Kyle Wills, of the Boise Police Department, does a really fantastic job of updating social media with what's going on in the streets (literally) of Boise.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BOISE, ID
boisedev.com

Man who helped bring 2009 Special Olympics to Idaho dies in kayaking accident

BoiseDev's local journalism is supported by members like you. Consider a membership today. A Sun Valley man who helped bring the 2009 Winter Special Olympics to Boise died in a kayaking accident Monday. According to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died while kayaking in the Fall Creek...
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Sun Valley Man Killed in Kayaking Accident

GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A man from Sun Valley died in a kayaking accident in a remote part of Idaho County earlier this week. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, 56-year-old James Grossman died Monday, May 30, in the Fall Creek area which is inaccessible by road. The sheriff's office had gotten a relayed message on a satellite tracking device from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center that the kayaker had been killed. A helicopter out of Idaho was not able to fly that day so Two Bear Air out of Montana was called in to assist. The sheriff's office also thanked the owners of the Mackay Bar Outfitters for their help as well. "During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency," wrote the sheriff's office in a statement.
SUN VALLEY, ID
98.3 The Snake

Why a City in Idaho is One of the Best to Raise a Family

People are flocking to Idaho, and the state has seen a big boom in population over the last couple of years. Multiple factors are playing into this such as, affordable housing, growing job market, looking to move out of other states, politics, and many other reasons. As pointed out last week, many millennials are beginning to call Idaho home, specifically Boise, and that number continues to rise. Not only is it turning into one of the best places for millennials, but it may also be one of the best places in the country to raise a family as well.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
870
Followers
337
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy