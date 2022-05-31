An Idaho woman was killed. Court document shows ‘unreported physical domestic batteries’

A 20-year-old woman who was shot and killed last week had “several unreported physical domestic batteries” between her and her alleged killer, according to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by the Idaho Statesman.

Buhl resident Julie Martinez was allegedly shot in the head by Alfonso Emmanuel “Junior Gamboa” Leon who has now been charged with first-degree murder, according to online court records. Gamboa, as of Tuesday, was being held at the Canyon County Jail without bond.

“Julie was a kind, loving, caring soul,” according to a GoFundMe page created by her cousin which has raised more than $12,000 as of Tuesday. The page also said Martinez was a victim of domestic violence. “Julie stepped into a mother role for her baby sister when her mother left them at a young age. Despite her hardships, she always gave so much love to all who met her.”

Gamboa is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing at 8:30 a.m. June 15, according to online court records.

At 7:09 a.m. on May 22, the Nampa Police Department was dispatched to the residence of the 80 block of South Drifter Loop after receiving a report that Martinez was found upstairs in a bathroom, according to the affidavit written by Nampa PD Det. Tim Onofrei. The unidentified 911 caller said Martinez “was found upstairs in the bathroom conscious, breathing, covered in blood,” the affidavit said.

Nampa police officers arrived at the scene at 7:20 a.m., when they located Martinez in the bathroom behind a door, according to the affidavit. The officers observed the blood had come from Martinez’s head trauma, the affidavit said.

Police also said Martinez was missing some of her clothing and the bathtub was half-full with clothing, the affidavit said. A single casing from the bullet was found near Martinez, but a gun wasn’t found.

Martinez was transported to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, where she was pronounced dead at 7:58 a.m. from a gunshot wound, according to the affidavit and a news release from the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

Multiple people interviewed by the police said Gamboa had a black semi-automatic pistol just prior to the incident, the affidavit said. The other parties also placed Gamboa and Martinez in the bathroom, with one person saying they heard arguing between the two.

The parties then heard “a thud coming from the upstairs bathroom,” according to the affidavit. One person went upstairs to investigate the sound and was told by Gamboa, the affidavit said, “it was an accident” and that Martinez “took my gun and shot her head.”

The affidavit said Gamboa then told the person that he blacked out and couldn’t remember anything else.

Gamboa and the other person then headed downstairs, where Gamboa got into an argument and physical confrontation with another household member, the affidavit said. Gamboa eventually left the scene in a vehicle, according to the affidavit.