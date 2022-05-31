ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

Sedgwick County offering site for household hazardous waste disposal

By KWCH Staff
KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County Environmental Resources on Saturday, June 4, will host an event for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste. The event runs...

www.kwch.com

KSN News

Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boys and girls who attended Awareness Camp this week learned their camp counselors were first responders. The free outdoor program offers kids in grades 1st through 8th the chance to participate in activities like bow and arrow, BB guns and other outdoor sporting events. This week, the two-day camp catered to children 6-10 years old at OJ Watson Park.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Meals on Wheels needs volunteers in Wichita on Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With the vacation season underway Meals on Wheels Wichita is now experiencing a drop in volunteer numbers. Senior Services of Wichita said it presently has 25 open delivery routes for Friday, June 3, 2022. Anyone able to assist should contact Meals on Wheels at 316-267-0122 or...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Program aims to get Wichita area teens ready to work

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Teens in the Wichita area are getting ready to start work Monday, June 6, through a program called “The Way to Work.” Along with the program, the City of Wichita (Wichita Transit) is offering free bus rides through Aug. 31 to youth 18 years old and younger. Students need only to show their 2021-22 student ID for the free rides.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

City council to look at Woodie Seat design agreement Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a design agreement regarding the Woodie Seat Freeway on its agenda on Tuesday. A team comprised of WSP USA and JEO Consulting Group is the selected consulting team. WSP USA performed the TEAP study for the Kansas Department of Transportation and has intricate knowledge of the corridor while JEO brings significant experience in bridge design in the state.
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County report more new COVID-19 cases

Kansas health officials are reporting 3,211 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, with four new deaths. The latest numbers from the Kansas Department of Health and Enviroment include a total of 7890,127 cases for the pandemic, with a total of 8,943 deaths. The state currently reports 89 adults and five children hospitalized statewide from COVID-19. The state’s seven day average of cases is 359, which is down from 375 a week ago.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Bridge construction at North Junction will impact traffic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Bridge construction at the North Junction in Wichita will impact traffic Friday. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 3, the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 and the westbound K-254 entrance onto southbound I-235 will be closed. A detour will direct traffic to 53rd Street on northbound I-135 then […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Public invited to race Wichita police, other law enforcement agencies

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is inviting out those with the need for speed to a legal. The “Beat the Heat” event was so successful last year, that the police department is bringing it back, in partnership with Mel Hambleton Ford. “Everyone that wants to...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rent rising in Wichita

When heavy rains flooded Wichita streets and cars got stuck in the water, Alonzo brothers helped pull cars out. Towing companies saturated with calls as torrential rain flooded Wichita streets. Updated: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT. With Wichita area storms dumping torrential rain, Tuesday night was an especially...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KDOTs recommended detour in Mulvane adds 30 minutes

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation’s (KDOT) recommended detour in Mulvane will add a 33-minute detour. Starting on Monday, June 6 at 7 a.m. until Tuesday, June 7 at 5 p.m., Kansas Highway 53/East 119th Street South between U.S. Highway 81 and the end of Kansas Highway 53 will be closed due […]
MULVANE, KS
Hutch Post

Cheney Reservoir filling up again

CHENEY, Kan. — After falling by as much as two feet during the recent dry spell, Cheney Reservoir is back up to normal levels. According to the Army Corps of Engineers, the lake is at 1,421 feet above sea level. With the recent rainfall, the lake could rise a little in the coming weeks. The lake can gain about eight more feet to the top of the floodway which last occurred in 2019, when the lake reached a record level of 1,430 feet above sea level. In 2013, the lake fell to a record low of just 1,412 or nine feet below normal levels.
CHENEY, KS
KWCH.com

Three brothers help pull cars out of flooded Wichita streets

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tuesday night, as heavy rain poured down on Wichita streets, it left many cars stalled in the water. Three brothers, Daniel, Javier and Joel Alonzo were in the area of Maple and Nevada to pick up their sister as the heavy rain flooded roads. With a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Rising rent leaving Kansans in a bind

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Rent continues to rise at the fastest pace in decades, making housing more expensive than ever for Americans. Rising rent has also impacted Kansas, creating uncertainty about what to expect for the future. Nationally, average rent is up a record 11.3 percent in the last year,...
Hutch Post

City says tall grass not code violation in most places yet

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The City of Hutchinson has some reminders regarding lawn care as the wet weather will prompt grass to grow. Tall grass isn't a code violation until the majority of it on a property is more than a foot tall. Also, when you do mow, blow clippings back into your lawn, not into the street.
kmuw.org

City Council once again discussing major park project for northwest Wichita

Plans to fund the development of Crystal Prairie Lake Park have resurfaced in the City Council’s Capital Improvement Plan, with a hefty $25 million price tag. The plans, first drafted more than a decade ago, outline the project as a 420-acre park with a 215-acre sand pit lake that would be built on land northwest of Brooks Landfill at K-96 and Hoover Road.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Westlake Ace Hardware stores kick off annual fan drive

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As the official start to summer quickly approaches, Westlake Ace Hardware stores in the Wichita area are kicking off an effort to help people in need stay cool. For the 10th consecutive year, area Ace Hardware stores are hosting their annual fan drive benefiting the Salvation Army. The drive started Wednesday, June 1, and continues through June 19.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 17 people as a part of an anti-child sexual exploitation operation codenamed “Operation Blue Ghost” from May 17 through June 2. The operation was in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other law enforcement partners. Wichita operations...
WICHITA, KS

