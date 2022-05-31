ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mets manager Mickey Callaway fired by Mexican League team

By Ryan Glasspiegel
New York Post
Mickey Callaway, the former manager of the Mets who was suspended by MLB for the 2022 season after allegations of sexual harassment against female media members, has been fired by Mexican League team Acereros de Monclova.

The club’s decision came just 33 games into Callaway’s tenure, with the team at 16-17.

In a statement on the team’s website , the club acknowledged Callaway’s “professionalism, discipline and love for baseball with which Mr. Callaway always directed himself during his time leading our team.”

There was, of course, a “however” on the horizon.

“Unfortunately, the results force us to make moves in order to have a season that lives up to the expectations of our fans,” the statement continued.

The franchise announced a new manager would be named soon, and concluded, “We want to reiterate our absolute respect and admiration for Mr. Mickey Callaway, to whom we wish much success in his next baseball projects.”

Callaway managed the Mets from 2018-19, during which the team went 163-161.

Last May, MLB announced that Callaway was suspended for at least the 2022 season due to inappropriate interactions with female media members, spanning from his time with the Mets and as Cleveland’s pitching coach before that. The Angels immediately fired Callaway as their pitching coach once the suspension was issued.

