‘Vivid’ and ‘funky’ NYC townhouse lists for $3.9M

By Mary K. Jacob
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t8Nn1_0fw8rpDv00

A three-story townhouse in uptown Manhattan that has been described as “vivid,” “funky” and full of color has hit the market for $3.9 million.

Located in the historic Harlem enclave of Hamilton Heights, at 40 Hamilton Terrace, the property last sold in 2005 for $1.1 million.

“This magnificent example of majestic turn of the century architecture by Henri Fouchaux is one of the lucky homes to have preserved the elegant wood work,” the listing notes.

Made up of five bedrooms and six full baths, the home spans 4,100 square feet.

Features include a parlor floor entry, a full dining room, decorative fireplaces and a kitchen that overlooks the planted garden with a deck.

The garden floor of this home boasts a separate one-bedroom apartment with a kitchen and two bathrooms, accessible both from the exterior front garden and the interior staircase, according to the listing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQXS4_0fw8rpDv00
The townhouse spans over 4,100 square feet.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44n69e_0fw8rpDv00
The colorful parlor.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lDEs6_0fw8rpDv00
The foyer.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b7Wp6_0fw8rpDv00
The kitchen.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2anibY_0fw8rpDv00
The formal dining room.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXZNK_0fw8rpDv00
The primary suite with a fireplace.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran

On the second floor is a primary suite with a bay window, a sitting area and a traditional dressing room. There is also a second bathroom.

The third floor has two more bedrooms and bathrooms, including a room with a skylight, plus a washer/dryer.

Built in 1899, the home stands on the same street as New York Post founder, and founding father, Alexander Hamilton’s Hamilton Grange country house built in 1802.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aQmpp_0fw8rpDv00
One of six bathrooms.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gl3ya_0fw8rpDv00
A study.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phjaf_0fw8rpDv00
The garden apartment.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZPyEb_0fw8rpDv00
The second kitchen in the apartment.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42d7iH_0fw8rpDv00
The terrace overlooking the plentiful garden.
Rachel Kuzma/REPN for Corcoran

Meris Blumstein, Kenny Blumstein and Diane Lois with Corcoran hold the listing.

