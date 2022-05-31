ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Najee Harris: Reporters ‘just be tweeting s–t’ about alleged weight gain

By Ryan Glasspiegel
 3 days ago

Najee Harris is not much heavier than last year, he says.

Tuesday morning, Steelers reporters were talking about the second-year running back now weighing 244 pounds. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic tweeted about it , and Steelers Nation Radio host Wes Uhler tweeted that Harris had come up to him and his co-host to “make sure” that they know he weighs 244 pounds.

Harris is listed on the Steelers’ web site at 232 pounds, which would mean a significant bulk-up has occurred this offseason.

With this as the backdrop, NFL aggregator Dov Kleiman shared Kaboly’s report about Harris’ weight gain, and Harris jumped all over him for it.

“Bra I weighed 240 last year,” Harris tweeted . “Reporters really don’t be knowing nothing just be tweeting s–t.”

Najee Harris lashed out at a reporter who highlighted his alleged weight gain this offseason.
The 24-year-old Harris’ issue, of course, should be with the Steelers for potentially listing his weight wrong, rather than with a reporter for accurately citing what his employers said he weighed.

Last season, Harris carried the ball 307 times for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

