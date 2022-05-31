Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Navarre Beach, or 9 miles northwest of Mary Esther, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO