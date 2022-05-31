ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Escambia Inland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-31 13:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, North Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Holmes; North Walton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Walton and northwestern Holmes Counties through 445 PM CDT At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of De Funiak Springs to 6 miles east of Crestview. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include De Funiak Springs, Eglin Air Force Base, Union, Liberty, Gordon, Pond Creek, Oakwood Hills, Cluster Springs, Fox Hill, Leonia, Sand Hill, Alpine Heights, Arrant Settlement, De Funiak Spring Airport, Glendale, Pleasant Hill, Center Ridge, New Harmony, Piney Grove and Mossy Head. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okaloosa Coastal, Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Coastal by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Okaloosa Coastal; Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Coastal; Santa Rosa Inland A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties through 500 PM CDT At 419 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 6 miles northeast of Navarre Beach, or 9 miles northwest of Mary Esther, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Okaloosa, Santa Rosa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 17:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Okaloosa; Santa Rosa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN OKALOOSA AND SOUTHEASTERN SANTA ROSA COUNTIES At 410 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northwest of Wright, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Okaloosa and southeastern Santa Rosa Counties. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy