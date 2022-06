MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — A free day of pickleball kicks off Saturday, a compromise to show that the city of Manhattan Beach and pickleball enthusiasts are working together. The city installed fees May 1 for the Manhattan Heights courts, which had otherwise been free. Monthly fees are now $10 for seniors, $15 for other residents and $25 for non-residents.

