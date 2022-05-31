Average diesel prices hit all-time high in Ohio
(WKBN) – The average price of diesel hit an all-time high on Tuesday in Ohio.
It’s now averaging $5.26 a gallon in Ohio.Memorial Day weekend traffic statistics in Ohio
The diesel average has been over $6.00 a gallon in Pennsylvania for two weeks, one of 10 states with diesel over $6.00.
Ohio's average gas price is $4.45. It is $4.76 in Pennsylvania.
