Average diesel prices hit all-time high in Ohio

(WKBN) – The average price of diesel hit an all-time high on Tuesday in Ohio.

It’s now averaging $5.26 a gallon in Ohio.

The diesel average has been over $6.00 a gallon in Pennsylvania for two weeks, one of 10 states with diesel over $6.00.

Ohio’s average gas price is $4.45. It is $4.76 in Pennsylvania.

