Member of Texas Mexican Mafia arrested

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Guadalupe Cano is back in custody following his arrest on May 13 in Robstown. No Crime Stoppers Reward will be paid. Guadalupe Cano, 54, of Robstown, is a member of the Texas Mexican Mafia. He was arrested at a house by Texas Department...

Mikedl361
2d ago

clean the trash off the streets don't want it near my home

Shea H
2d ago

Yea! So glad they arrested thus Criminal! Get some more now!

#Texas Dps#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#The Texas Mexican Mafia#Dps
