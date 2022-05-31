ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Elected leaders from across the borough endorse Karen Lin for Queens Civil Court judge

By Bill Parry
politicsny.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoters are routinely unfamiliar with down-ballot candidates running for judgeships in Queens, but a...

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

caribbeantoday.com

New York State Democratic Legislator Hails Passage of Voting Rights Act

NEW YORK, New York – A Caribbean American New York State Democratic legislator has hailed the New York State Senate’s passage of the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act (VRA) of New York which provides legal recourse for denying or abridging any individual’s right to vote. The...
POLITICS
politicsny.com

Northeast Queens lawmakers seek re-election in different districts

The political landscape in northeast Queens is shifting due to the newly redrawn district maps. State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, who became the first Queens woman elected to the upper chamber representing Senate District 16 in 1999, announced Monday that she will seek re-election, this time to represent Senate District 11, a seat currently held by state Senator John Liu, who is also on the move.
QUEENS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Astorino confident ahead of GOP primary for governor

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Former two-term Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, the state’s Republican candidate against Andrew Cuomo in 2014, is running for governor again. Astorino is battling to secure the GOP nomination against Congressman Lee Zeldin and Andrew Guiliani, an advisor to former President Donald Trump. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

New York voter guide for June 2022 primary election

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers need to register to vote by Friday in order to cast their ballots in the June primary elections. The primaries include the races for U.S. Senate, governor, lieutenant governor and state assembly. Early voting for the elections begins June 18 and Election Day is June 28.See below for other key deadlines:June 3 - Last day to register to vote for the primary elections. CLICK HERE to register online.June 7 - CBS2 hosts debate between Democratic candidates in New York governor race.June 8 - Last day to request a change of address on your voter registration.June 13 - Last day to request an absentee ballot application online. CLICK HERE to request online.CBS2 will also host a debate between the Republican contenders in New York governor race.June 18 - June 26 - Early voting period. CLICK HERE to find your early voting site. CLICK HERE for NYC sites.June 28 - Primary Election Day. CLICK HERE to find your election day site. Note: Early voting sites are often different from Election Day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Housing suffers crushing defeat as mayor, speaker do nothing

It was the real estate equivalent of the Kitty Genovese murder: City leaders stood by idly as a local politician killed a Harlem apartment project. The next morning, in an ironic coincidence, Mayor Eric Adams announced he would never let something like that happen. “We are going to turn New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Astoria Progressive Bows Out of Congressional Race Due to Redistricting

Rana Abdelhamid, an Astoria progressive who mounted a campaign for the 12th Congressional District, announced Tuesday that she is no longer running due to redistricting. Abdelhamid, a young Muslim woman who entered the race more than a year ago with the backing of Justice Democrats, issued a statement Tuesday noting that the new map had cut her out of the district.
BROOKLYN, NY
politicsny.com

NY Lawmakers on the Move, June 2, 2022

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. New York City Mayor Eric Adams yesterday signed five pieces of fire safety legislation into law, strengthening enforcement, education, and outreach efforts in the wake of the tragic Bronx apartment fire this past January. The laws include shortening the timeline of re-inspection...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
politicsny.com

NYCHA ‘Preservation Trust’ passes State Legislature

State lawmakers on Thursday approved the formation of the New York City Housing Authority “Preservation Trust,” a new public entity that proponents say will allow for a massive influx of money into the city’s beleaguered public housing stock, where 350,000 New Yorkers live in properties all across the five boroughs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNY News

Cuomo Misses Deadline to Get on Ballot for NY Governor Race

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has missed the deadline to file petitions if he was, indeed, planning a return to the governor’s mansion following his resignation over harassment allegations last year. The deadline for candidates to collect 45,000 voter signatures to appear as an independent on the November...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News Break
Politics
W42ST.nyc

Governor Hochul Announces Suspension of Gas Sales Tax — but Will It Change Anything on 11th Avenue?

New York temperatures, rents, and gas prices — all on the rise with little end in sight. But at least in one case, things may change, as Governor Hochul announced a reduction in gas tax collection through the end of the year.   “Fuel prices have surged in recent months, hurting working families and small businesses […] The post Governor Hochul Announces Suspension of Gas Sales Tax — but Will It Change Anything on 11th Avenue? appeared first on W42ST.
TRAFFIC
politicsny.com

De Blasio interviewed as a Congressional candidate

Get our insider newsletter delivered direct to you. Like the excellent retail politician that he is, former Mayor Bill de Blasio remembers names, shakes a good hand using eye contact and is personable in one-on-one conversations. My professional relationship with de Blasio goes back more than 20 years as I...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox40jackson.com

Justice Democrats-endorsed New York candidate drops out of race due to redistricting

A progressive Democrat backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has dropped out of her congressional race, blaming redistricting for denying communities of color an “opportunity for representation.”. Rana Abdelhamid, a Brooklyn-based Muslim activist who was backed by Justice Democrats and supports “Medicare-for-all” and the Green New Deal, announced Tuesday...
BROOKLYN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Jumaane Williams isn’t worried about the state of the governor’s race

Proud leftist and New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is running for governor in the Democratic primary with just about $131,000 on hand, according to the most recent fundraising numbers. That’s measly compared to incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has $18.6 million in her campaign account. And Moderate Rep. Tom Suozzi has $2.73 million on hand. The New York Times recently reported that Williams and his wife India Sneed have decided he will stay in the race despite Sneed’s battle with cervical cancer and the recent premature birth of their daughter. But Williams has beat the odds before. In 2018, he ran a closer than expected campaign for lieutenant governor against Hochul – coming within 7 points of beating her and cementing his status as a statewide progressive rising star. We caught up with Williams to talk about his chances, the state of the race and how he views the Democratic Party. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Westchester County Exec. Latimer Signs Law Requiring Police Departments to Report Bias Crimes & Incidents

Following an increase in incidents meant to intimidate, harass, or otherwise show a bias toward a certain group, Westchester County Executive George Latimer signed legislation requiring local police departments to report all perceived incidents in an attempt to track, and combat, these heinous acts. Currently, federal and state laws do not address the overwhelming majority of serious hate incidents, which do not satisfy the elements of a crime but are motivated by a person’s actual or perceived membership in a protected class.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

Jewish Leaders, Parents Criticize New York Board of Ed Meetings on Shabbat

New York City’s Department of Education is being slammed for scheduling a series of public events on Friday night when Shabbat-observant Jews were unable to attend. “I am appalled that some parents are expected to violate their religious beliefs to be part of the town halls or be excluded from the process,” Effi Zakry wrote to New York City schools Chancellor David Banks, as reported by the New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

