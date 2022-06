MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette City Commission unanimously decided to move forward on the former UPHS hospital Redevelopment Brownfield Plan on Tuesday night. The project would remove the buildings on the property for reconfiguration and redevelopment. The proposal says the Northern Michigan University Foundation will work with Veridea Group to focus on housing of all product types and price points, including affordable housing on the site as well as commercial uses that will enhance and support the community. The specific components of the development will be based on an agreement between NMFU and Veridea Group.

2 DAYS AGO