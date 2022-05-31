Smith aide takes plea deal, agrees to testify against fmr. Prosecutor

A plea deal has been made in one of two remaining corruption cases inside the former Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Former Chief Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for his testimony against his former boss and have two, 5-year felony charges dropped. Those were misconduct in office and changing bank account numbers.

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has also been in plea negotiations with the state Attorney General. Smith has 10 charges against him including embezzlement and running a criminal enterprise and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The allegations are Smith misused some $600,000 in drug and alcohol forfeiture funds over several years and kept the money in off-book bank accounts.

Two others, in this case, pleaded guilty months ago in exchange for their cooperation and testimony.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a related federal charge of obstruction of justice and has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. Smith is scheduled to report for that next month.

Plea Agreement 5.31.22 - Derek Miller by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Amended Information (Filed 5.31.2022) by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd