ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Smith aide takes plea deal, agrees to testify against fmr. Prosecutor

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Aeko_0fw8oY1N00

A plea deal has been made in one of two remaining corruption cases inside the former Macomb County Prosecutor's Office.

Former Chief Assistant Prosecutor Derek Miller will plead guilty to a misdemeanor in exchange for his testimony against his former boss and have two, 5-year felony charges dropped. Those were misconduct in office and changing bank account numbers.

Former Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith has also been in plea negotiations with the state Attorney General. Smith has 10 charges against him including embezzlement and running a criminal enterprise and faces up to 20 years in prison.

The allegations are Smith misused some $600,000 in drug and alcohol forfeiture funds over several years and kept the money in off-book bank accounts.

Two others, in this case, pleaded guilty months ago in exchange for their cooperation and testimony.

Smith also pleaded guilty to a related federal charge of obstruction of justice and has been sentenced to 21 months in prison. Smith is scheduled to report for that next month.

Plea Agreement 5.31.22 - Derek Miller by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Amended Information (Filed 5.31.2022) by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Comments / 0

Related
HometownLife.com

Judge sentences abusive Canton husband, father to up to 50 years in prison

A Canton man could spend decades in prison for attacking his wife with a circular saw and banging his daughter’s head against the ground. Third Circuit Judge Paul Cusick said no spouse should have to endure the “horrific acts” that Oswald Tallent’s wife survived. The judge sentenced Tallent, 48, on May 31 to up to 50 years in prison.
CANTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Macomb County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Macomb County, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
HometownLife.com

Family waits as controversial tip sparks criticism, threatens Stislicki murder case

Danielle Stislicki’s parents have suffered several years not knowing what happened to their daughter while the man charged with her homicide so far has escaped a trial. Their wounds may deepen depending on the outcome of an ongoing Oakland County Circuit Court hearing that seems focused on a controversial tip that yielded evidence, but not a body, and spurred Floyd Galloway’s accusations of government malfeasance.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man charged with murder of Oxford dad

The case against an Oxford Township man accused of killing another in a case of mistaken identity is bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for possible trial. Judge Lisa Asadoorian of 52-3 District Court advanced the case against Marcus Nathan on Thursday after a preliminary exam, concluding there was probable cause that he fatally shot Dennis Kendrick, a single dad of a teenager.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Former corrections officer, Flint officer charged with CSC bound over for trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two law enforcement officers in Genesee County accused of sexual assault have been bound over to circuit court. Caleb Tierney, a Flint police officer, and Cameron Zayler, a former Genesee County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer, were in court on Tuesday, May 31 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary examination in front of Judge William Crawford.
FLINT, MI
CBS Detroit

Canton Township Man Sentenced To Prison For Attacking Wife, Daughter

(CBS DETROIT) — A Canton Township man who was charged for attacking his wife and child two years ago has been sentenced to prison, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. Oswald John Tallent, 47, was sentenced on Tuesday to 28 to 50 years for assault with intent to murder, 28 to 50 years for torture, 10 to 20 years for assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two to four years for third-degree child abuse. Prosecutors say on March 30, 2020, Tallent attacked his 44-year-old wife with a saw and slammed his 8-year-old daughter into the pavement before dragging her by her hair at their home in the 7300 block of Stonebrook Drive. Canton police were called to the scene and found the woman in the driveway with lacerations to her face and body. The child was found with a bump on her head and scapes on her body. They were transported to a hospital for treatment. Police say Tallent fled the scene but was arrested nearby. He was arraigned on April 1, 2020, in 35th District Court. His sentencing is to be served concurrently. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CANTON, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Corruption#Fmr#Wxyz Tv Channel 7 Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
michiganradio.org

GOP candidate's primary ballot-access complaint tossed by state court

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig has been dealt a setback in his lawsuit to join the Republican gubernatorial primary ballot. Craig was among several candidates affected by a group of nominating petition circulators accused of faking signatures. He sued the Michigan Board of State Canvassers last week after it...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas dies at 94

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Former Wayne County Sheriff William Lucas died at the age of 94, according to his family. William Lucas, Jr. said William Lucas died peacefully Monday (May 30) morning with family by his side after being ill for the last two weeks. He said Lucas died of natural causes.
whmi.com

Fatal Dog Mauling In Fowlerville

An aggressive dog had to be put down following a vicious attack over the holiday weekend in the Village of Fowlerville. It happened at a home on Power Street Saturday evening. Police Chief John Tyler told WHMI a woman with a fenced-in backyard had let her dogs out when she heard one frantically barking. He says she went outside to find a large mastiff-type dog on top of her small yorkie-type dog, mauling it. Tyler said the woman was able to get the large aggressive dog off and the owner of the mastiff came over and took his dog.
FOWLERVILLE, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy