The New York Knicks may have just made themselves a lot more appealing to one notable NBA free agent. Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reported on Thursday that the Knicks are hiring Rick Brunson, the father of Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson, to join Tom Thibodeau’s coaching staff as an assistant. Rick, who is known for his player development skills, had previously been an assistant coach on four different NBA teams, including coaching under Thibodeau in both Chicago and Minnesota.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO