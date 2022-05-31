ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Why Victoria's Secret Stock Is Rising After Hours

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Costco Stock: Here's Why You Should Own Shares

Inflation and supply chain issues have cast a dark shadow over retail stocks. Never mind that people still need to eat even when prices go up, Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report stock has dropped 26.9% over the past month and Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report shares are down 16% during that same time period.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Why Tesla Stock Is Falling Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower Friday morning after CEO Elon Musk reportedly said the company will need to cut around 10% of its staff and pause hiring. According to a Reuters report, citing a Tesla email to executives, Musk suggested he has a "super bad feeling" about the economy and needs to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla.
STOCKS
WWD

Victoria’s Secret Latest Retailer Hit by Supply Chain Headwinds

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is the latest retailer to feel the effects of inflation.  The lingerie and beauty company — which includes Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and the Pink brands — revealed quarterly earnings Tuesday after the market closed, falling short on top- and bottom-line results, thanks to rising costs throughout the supply chain and lapping stimulus checks. More from WWDArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of the Beauty Transformation in 'Pam & Tommy'Red Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 But the firm met Wall Street’s expectation, leaving investors unsure...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#After Hours#Secret Co Vsco#Benzinga Pro#Vsco Price Action#Pixabay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
hunker.com

Costco Is Getting Rid of a Beloved Member Perk

When we saw that Costco got rid of another member perk, we assumed it had something to do with the brand's COVID-19 policies. After all, Costco just did away with its special pandemic hours. However, this time around, the company has one of its beloved member benefits on the chopping block: the Costco mortgage program.
RETAIL
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy