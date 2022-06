AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Transportation was joined by federal, state and local officials to break ground on the Loop 360 at Westlake Drive/Cedar Street project. “This is the first project in the Loop 360 Program to move into construction,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By removing traffic signals and constructing underpasses at Westlake Drive and Cedar Street, this project will provide much-needed relief to a busy and growing area of the community.”

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO