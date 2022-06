Oak Ridge senior Ali Sahaida placed third in the CIF State girls' pole vault competition, had fun and learned some things too. At Buchanan High School in Clovis on Friday, Sahaida qualified for Saturday’s pole vault finals, but missed graduation ceremonies at Oak Ridge. Sahaida entered the meet with one goal: clearing 14 feet. In her first attempt Saturday, Sahaida missed at 13-1, but made it on her second attempt. She then cleared 13-5 on her first attempt, one of four girls to clear the height.

