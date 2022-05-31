ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Crews searching for body of man who drowned on Smith Lake

wtva.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — Search crews are working to recover the body of a Cullman man who drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial...

www.wtva.com

CULLMAN, AL
