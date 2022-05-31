ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Adult and Junior Gap2Gap set for Saturday

By Luke Thompson Yakima Herald-Republic
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Yakima Greenway is set to offer a day full of activities and competition for the whole family at this Saturday’s Gap2Gap. Adults will start at 8 a.m., an hour earlier than usual at Sarg Hubbard Park. Then the Junior Gap2Gap will return for the first time since 2019, beginning with...

www.yakimaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Lemonade Day: Youth entrepreneurship program planned in Yakima

Volunteers and mentors are needed for Lemonade Day, a youth entrepreneurship program that is expanding to Yakima County. Since 2007, more than 1 million kids have learned about business ownership by participating in Lemonade Day and hosting a lemonade stand in their community, and this year, Yakima Valley children will be able to join the event.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Franklin Park is the trailhead to Yakima history

With its numerous outdoor opportunities, Franklin Park is a treasure for outdoor enthusiasts and history lovers alike. Few other locations in the city allow one to stroll through property once owned by prominent families while viewing the location of a long-lost sanitarium, looking at old homes and a school, or visiting a museum.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Summer concerts: Yakima Valley music calendar loaded

Summers in Yakima can be brutally hot, but the warm weather can’t keep us from putting on our dancing shoes and mingling with Valley residents and out-of-town visitors. With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, the Yakima summer music calendar is full of local, regional and countrywide performers. So fill your water...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Abode: Hillside home offers heavenly views of the Valley

Recently I was driving down the road and noticed a dramatic new house on a hill. The home had a large deck with lawn chairs and umbrellas set around a beautiful outdoor swimming pool. From where the house was situated, I was pretty sure the owners must have a fantastic view of the Yakima Valley.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Selah, WA
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Society
City
Yakima, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hopi dance group performing in Yakima

A dance group from the Hopi Tribe of Arizona will perform Friday and Saturday. Members of the Honanie Family dance group will perform at noon, Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop, Toppenish. They will also perform 1-3 p.m., Saturday, at the Yakima Valley...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Karen Ellis

Karen Lee Ellis, age 72, passed away in Yakima, Washington on May 22, 2022. Karen was born in Raymond, Washington to Bill and Carol Kloida on September 28, 1949. She spent her early years in Wisconsin before moving back to Washington as a teen. Karen graduated from West Valley High School, class of 1967. She married Bruce Rennie and had four children before his passing in 1974. Karen was later introduced to the love of her life, Terry Ellis, and they married April 11, 1975. They raised their family in Selah, Washington and later resided in Terrace Heights. They just celebrated 47 years of marriage.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Humane Society seeks foster families to ease overcrowding at shelter

The Yakima Humane Society is seeking donations of food — and especially families willing to foster animals temporarily in their home — to ease overcrowding at their adoption center. Between the resumption of normal summer activities with COVID restrictions easing, the start of summer vacation season and the...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mile Run#Sarg Hubbard Park#Century Landing#Selah Gap
Yakima Herald Republic

Carolyn Schelert

Carolyn O. Raymond-Schelert, of Yakima, passed away on May 18, 2022 at YVMH surrounded by her loving family. Carol would have been 82 on August 3rd. She was born at home in Arkansas in 1940, to Zelma Osborne, assisted in the birthing process by a “midwife,” a common practice in that era. Zelma moved her five children from Arkansas to Arizona.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

River City rallies in ninth to beat Yakima 17-12

The Yakima Pepsi Beetles continued to pound out hits and score runs Thursday night, but so did the River City A’s. A day after River City outlasted Yakima for a 10-8 win in Pasco, the A’s rallied to beat the Beetles 17-12 in nine innings at Parker Faller Field.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Donald "Don" Beaudry

Against daunting odds, Don faced his ampullary cancer diagnosis last fall with courage and unwavering optimism for an ultimate recovery. He succumbed to surgical complications after a 4-month hospital stay under the attentive care of the Swedish staff. He entered rehab for his last few days to be reunited with family. A devoted husband and loving father, Don was appreciated by all for his upbeat attitude and cheerful disposition, for his wit and the ability to put people at ease. He was a man of many talents, always engaged in beautifying his garden, undertaking home improvement projects or doting on the family pets. What he loved most was time spent with his large, blended family. He and wife, Derry, enjoyed several years of good health and travel before her death last year. Born in Yakima to parents Irene and Oliver Beaudry, Don and his nine siblings grew up on Beaudry Rd in the French-Canadian hops farming community of Moxee, WA. After attending Columbia Basin College and working for the Boeing Company, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served as a tactical aircraft maintenance specialist during the Vietnam War on two tours of duty in Guam. He spent the last 33 years of his career at ABW Technologies and retired in 2012. Predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Derry, infant son, Daniel, brothers Raymond, Richard, Robert, Ronald, Urban, Frank and Allen and great-granddaughter, Moriah. He is survived by children Holly (Rick) Dickrell and Denise (Aaron) Thom, grandchildren Seth (Cliff), Christopher (Sammi), Heather (Caleb) and Caleb (Michelle), Hannah and Olivia; stepchildren, Kim (John) Allen, Eric and Andy (Melanie) Warren; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Jaime (David), Cameron (Jaylen) and Ethan (Emily), siblings Donna Paulus (Calvin) and Paul (Chris), Sandy Lorentzen, Laure Warren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Don and Derry's ashes will be scattered together in Lake Chelan at the Warren family cabin. Don would wish any memorial contributions go to Pasado Safe Haven. Deceased's Date of Birth 09/28/1946 Deceased's Date of Death 04/30/2022.
YAKIMA, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
102.7 KORD

Worlds Best “She Shed” is in Prosser

Man Caves and She Sheds, from neon beer signs, pool tables, and wine racks, to wicker furniture, I have seen nearly everything that makes up a great spouse hide-away. Men started this trend many moons ago. Somewhere, someone decided they needed a room designated for boys only (no wives allowed), then filled these rooms with stupid boy stuff and called it a "man cave"! It didn't take long before women decided they deserved a man cave too, but couldn't call it a man cave, so this is where the term "she shed" originated.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Let's Make Wa'paas classes set in Yakima for first Thursday of every month through rest of year

A Yakima coffee shop that supports the arts community will host Let’s Make Wa’paas classes on the first Thursday of the month for the rest of the year. The classes are led by Bessie Bill from 6 to 8 p.m. at Collab Coffee, 18 S. First St. The classes are open to the public and teach weaving of wa’paas and flat twine pouches. Twining yard and craft cord create wa’paas, which are traditional utilitarian bags. A limited amount of supplies are available at classes.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Shannon Elaine (Phillips) McConkey

Shannon Elaine (Phillips) McConkey, 69, of Ellensburg and Wapato, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at the Kittitas Valley Hospital in Ellensburg. She was the matriarch of her family and leaves a huge hole in their hearts as well as in the hearts of friends who were always entertained by her humor, warmed by her company and love for all.
WAPATO, WA
KIMA TV

Memorial Day gathering at Tahoma Cemetery

Yakima -- Family and friends of veterans gathered this morning in Yakima at the Tahoma Cemetery to say prayers and honor those that risked their lives fighting for our country. Despite the cloudy weather, the grass was green from the late spring showers. All around the cemetery, people were wiping...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Can Yakima's agriculture adapt and survive?

To the editor -- A recent letter asked whether Yakima’s $1.2 billion agribusinesses could learn from Napa Valley’s value-added producers. One local agricultural leader patiently responded, but sidestepped questions by noting Yakima’s commodity approach produced $1.4 billion annually, not $1.2 billion. He missed the point. Napa markets...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy