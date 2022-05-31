Adult and Junior Gap2Gap set for Saturday

Against daunting odds, Don faced his ampullary cancer diagnosis last fall with courage and unwavering optimism for an ultimate recovery. He succumbed to surgical complications after a 4-month hospital stay under the attentive care of the Swedish staff. He entered rehab for his last few days to be reunited with family. A devoted husband and loving father, Don was appreciated by all for his upbeat attitude and cheerful disposition, for his wit and the ability to put people at ease. He was a man of many talents, always engaged in beautifying his garden, undertaking home improvement projects or doting on the family pets. What he loved most was time spent with his large, blended family. He and wife, Derry, enjoyed several years of good health and travel before her death last year. Born in Yakima to parents Irene and Oliver Beaudry, Don and his nine siblings grew up on Beaudry Rd in the French-Canadian hops farming community of Moxee, WA. After attending Columbia Basin College and working for the Boeing Company, he enlisted in the US Air Force, where he served as a tactical aircraft maintenance specialist during the Vietnam War on two tours of duty in Guam. He spent the last 33 years of his career at ABW Technologies and retired in 2012. Predeceased by his wife of 42 years, Derry, infant son, Daniel, brothers Raymond, Richard, Robert, Ronald, Urban, Frank and Allen and great-granddaughter, Moriah. He is survived by children Holly (Rick) Dickrell and Denise (Aaron) Thom, grandchildren Seth (Cliff), Christopher (Sammi), Heather (Caleb) and Caleb (Michelle), Hannah and Olivia; stepchildren, Kim (John) Allen, Eric and Andy (Melanie) Warren; and grandchildren, Kelsey, Jaime (David), Cameron (Jaylen) and Ethan (Emily), siblings Donna Paulus (Calvin) and Paul (Chris), Sandy Lorentzen, Laure Warren, nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Don and Derry's ashes will be scattered together in Lake Chelan at the Warren family cabin. Don would wish any memorial contributions go to Pasado Safe Haven. Deceased's Date of Birth 09/28/1946 Deceased's Date of Death 04/30/2022.

