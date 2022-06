FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s often said that farmers are the backbone of the nation, which is an expectation that carries tremendous weight. “We like to say it’s a 365-plus days a year, 24 hours a day. They’re always on call. The general public sees them as this strong character,” describes Cynthia Martel with the Virginia Cooperative Extension in Franklin County. “It’s always that strong demeanor and don’t show much of their emotions. People don’t realize that farmers, too, just like everybody else, have things that go on in their life and don’t always show it the way other people do.”

