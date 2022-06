Mayor Purzycki urges residents to beat COVID by getting vaccinated and tested, and not becoming complacent. Mayor Mike Purzycki today said it is still very important for City residents to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Even though pandemic-related restrictions are being eased, the Mayor said we will make better progress returning to more normal conditions if we continue to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for the virus. He urged residents to follow announced guidelines until the virus threat is reduced even further. Mayor Purzycki said the City government is pleased to share the following information about vaccine availability and testing:

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO