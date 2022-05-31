ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinesville, GA

5 diverse places to have a quick meal in Hinesville, GA

Liberty County News Digest
Liberty County News Digest
 3 days ago

Freepik

Thinking about that moment when you need to eat but there’s no time for cook, we listed five establishments in Hinesville, GA that offers a fast and tasty food.

The restaurants that were chosen, serve diverse categories of meal for every hour of the day and any taste. Also, they’re well located, offer delivery or drive-thru options and are known for the quality of their service and food.

1. Surcheros Fresh Mex

The ‘Surcheros Fresh Mex’ has a lot of signature sauces and a famous for being a Mexican restaurant that customize the dishes for your liking. “Freshly prepared just for you”, the ingredients are grilled meats, toppings, sauces and the white cheese dip. On their website you can order online, get gift cards, and know more about the meals.

Address: 755 W Oglethorpe Hwy #115

Opening hours:

Sunday to Thursday — from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm.

From Friday to Saturday — from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm.

Phone: +1 912-332-1912

2. Bojangles

This traditional chicken restaurant offers several ways of eating its dishes, delivery by the website and apps, drive-thru and at place meal. There are a lot of sandwiches options, including biscuit for breakfast, fried chicken, salad, family meals and deserts. Try the new special of the house, Camo Big Bo Box, that donates 1$ per sandwich to provide scholarship for military families.

Address: 130 Carter St.

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday — from 5 am to 9 pm.

Saturdays — 6 am to 9 pm. Sundays — 7 am to 9 pm.

Phone: +1 912-332-7304

3. Panda Express

“Where New American Chinese Original Flavors are Born” the Panda Express is the place where a combination of Chinese roots and American tastes happen. Chicken with teriyaki or orange sauces, shrimp with honey and nuts, broccoli and Beijing beef are the original dishes that sign the mix of cultures the restaurant provides. You can order online at their website and know more about their dishes.

Address:801 W Oglethorpe Hwy.

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday — from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm.

Fridays and Saturdays — 10:30 am to 9:30 pm.

Phone:+1 912-877-2810

4. Huddle House

For Huddle House “nothing makes a gathering more special than a delicious homestyle meal and time spent around the table” and that’s why they work on quality food to give the costumers a quality time. The restaurant has breakfast, lunch & dinner and starters options, varityping from omelets to steaks, wraps, bowls, and burgers. You can order to pickup or delivery on their website.

Address:710 E Oglethorpe Hwy

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday — from 6 am to 10 pm.

Fridays and Saturdays — 6 am to 12 pm.

Phone:+1 912-876-0992

5. Waffle House

Open 24/7, the Waffle House works since 1955 and built a famous franchise business since then. It serves several dishes that give you an incredible breakfast. Pancakes, Waffles, special toasts, pies, and sandwiches are part of their menu, that promises satisfying you at any hour of a day. You can order to go and have more information at their website.

Address:735 E Oglethorpe Hwy.

Opening Hours:

From Sunday to Monday — 24-hour operation.

Phone:+1 912-877-6446

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Freepik Thinking#Ga#W Oglethorpe Hwy#Camo Big Bo Box
