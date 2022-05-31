ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Gas prices increase for premium grade gas required cars

By Sy Becker
 3 days ago

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The pain at the pump has become unbearable for the nearly 1 in 5 drivers whose car requires premium-grade gas.

With the premium gas priced 60 cents a gallon higher than regular at one service station in Holyoke, 22News spoke with a frustrated driver on the prices that just keep going up.

“I can’t afford it,” Michelle Hale of Springfield said.

Hale said she will continue to take her chances and use regular, instead of paying more for premium.
Some experts fear we could see average prices above $5 per gallon for regular gas by the July 4th holiday.

