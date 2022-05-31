Buccaneers' Kyle Trask: Tom Brady 'made whatever decision he felt was best'

Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After thinking about his situation as a retired player for a little over a month this past winter, seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady elected to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for at least one more season. With Brady cemented atop the depth chart until further notice, the Buccaneers then re-signed backup Blaine Gabbert, who presumably will enter the summer months as the team's QB2.

Those decisions resulted in 2021 second-round draft pick Kyle Trask staying put as the team's third option at the position. Buccaneers quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen told reporters earlier this month that Trask won't be competing for the backup gig during training camp and the preseason, and the 24-year-old spoke on Tuesday about what Brady's unretirement meant for his status with the team.

"He had his own situation and he made whatever decision he felt was best for the point he was at in his career," Trask said of Brady, according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. "And I’m just excited to be here playing football. I’m able to take really good reps here at OTAs, competing out here. And all I can do is keep getting better."

Trask did, however, make it seem as if he'll receive a chance to earn the job as Brady's main backup.

"For me personally, I’m just worried about what I can control. I love to compete," Trask added. "Me and Blaine have been having a really good past couple of weeks of OTAs. And we all love playing football and competing. Like I said, we’re just focused on getting better and that’s all we can do at the end of the day."