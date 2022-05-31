ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Check out this sports bar that moved to Victory Park with chicken wings galore & more

By Caleb Wethington
 3 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — In late April, a sports bar made the move to Victory Park to entertain sports enthusiasts with wings, beverages and all the biggest games to be had.

“At Dirty Bones, we’re giving sports fans, wing fans and in-between fans a place to PLAY, unplug and indulge in the best wings imaginable.”

Over on Houston Street in Dallas, Dirty Bones is serving up all sorts of good food, vibes and of course, sports.

Open seven days a week with brunch on the weekends and happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during the week, if you’re looking to catch a game, you might try them out at their new spot!

If you’re looking for a snack, you’re in the right place as Dirty Bones has options from 5-15 pieces of bone-in or boneless wings. Hungrier, or feeding the whole crew? They’ve got 20-100 pieces options as well.

Get ’em sauced or eat ’em with some dry rub, you can’t go wrong. During brunch, you can try out some of their special PB&J wings with funnel cake fries. You can even wash it down with a mimosa towel!

