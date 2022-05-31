Sedgwick County hosting hazardous waste disposal event
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Environmental Resources are scheduled to host a hazardous waste collection event for all residents on Saturday, June 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The event will take place at Textron Aviation/Beechcraft Division Parking Lot E, Gate C6, located at 10059 E. Central Ave. in Wichita. It is open and free to all Sedgwick County residents.
Here are some things residents may bring to dispose of:
- Paint
- Aerosols
- Batteries
- Used motor fluids
- Lawn and garden chemicals
- Household cleaners
- Fluorescent light bulbs
The collection is intended for individual households, not businesses. Tires, electronics, ammunition, explosives, empty containers, and controlled substances are not accepted.
